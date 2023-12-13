Cawley Commercial Real Estate Invests in Company's Future with New Location

New Office in Oakbrook Terrace reflects evolving workplace environment, company's growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cawley Commercial Real Estate, Chicagoland's submarket specialist providing brokerage and property management services, to small and mid-cap companies since 1998, is relocating and expanding its headquarters to the Class A, Two Mid America Plaza, in Oakbrook Terrace.

"This strategic relocation and expansion aligns with our company's priorities, values, and commitment to our growth, which includes investing in a culture that promotes a positive work-life balance and a dynamic and productive work environment," says Zach Pruitt, CEO of Cawley CRE. "Aesthetically and geographically, Two Mid America Plaza is arguably the nicest Class A asset in the Northwest Submarket and complements our brand and growth trajectory. This move allowed our leadership team to embrace the evolution of the workplace and create an environment that incorporates both in-office and hybrid strategies – underscoring the work-life balance we strive for while fostering innovation and creative partnerships with our team and our clients."

With offices in Oakbrook Terrace and Chicago, the company anticipates further expansion in 2024.

As a private, internally owned company, Cawley has earned its reputation as a dominant boutique brokerage by successfully offering thorough submarket knowledge, a team roster of extremely experienced industrial and office brokers, and a highly skilled property management team.

"Our team had a great year across the board in brokerage, property management, and capital market services," notes Pruitt.

Cawley's property management team has reached nearly 10 million square-feet under management this year, including a diverse portfolio of roughly 100 assets, and more than 365 tenants.

The brokerage services team completed more than 300 transactions, with asset value greater than $500 million, representing some of the largest transactions in the market and completing transactions across the US as well.

In addition to Pruitt, Cawley CRE principals include Anthony Marino, Principal and President of Metro Chicago Property Management; Joshua Hearne, SIOR, Principal/Brokerage; Andrew Maletich, SIOR, Principal/Brokerage; Rawly Lantz, SIOR, Principal/Brokerage; Frank Melchert, SIOR, Principal/Brokerage; and David Conroy, Principal/Brokerage.

About Cawley Commercial Real Estate

Cawley CRE is dedicated to delivering exceptional brokerage, property management, and capital market services to small/mid-sized companies throughout Chicago/Greater Midwest with offices in Chicago and Oakbrook Terrace. Since 1998, the firm has built a reputation for helping clients navigate the complex commercial real estate landscape to buy, lease, and invest in commercial, industrial, and retail properties. To learn more, visit www.cawleychicago.com and follow on LinkedIn.

