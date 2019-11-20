Caydon Unveils Ultimate Black Friday Deal: Save Up to $15,000 on New Luxury Apartments in Houston

"When Caydon expanded into the U.S., our goal was to offer our residents an unmatched, unique lifestyle that they had never experience before with modern interiors, home automation and luxury amenities, all with a community feel within Midtown Houston," said Derrek LeRouax, COO of Caydon USA. "For this year's Black Friday, we wanted to showcase our innovation and launch an unprecedented property deal. Now, future tenants can take advantage of the global event, save thousands and live in one of the most sought-out buildings in the city, Drewery Place."

What is the Process?

With slots filling up quickly, future residents need to schedule a tour of Drewery Place before Cyber Monday ends on Monday, December 2, 2019 to learn all about the urban lifestyle offered at the 27-story tower. Then, customers must complete a tour, sign a lease before Tuesday, December 31, 2019 and move in within 60 days to seal the deal and receive one-off discounts. Caydon is only offering the once-in-a-lifetime Black Friday deal this holiday weekend. Inquire on the Drewery Place website or call the leasing office to schedule a tour before December 2nd at 11:59 p.m.

What is Available?

Living in the heart of Houston's Innovation Corridor – Midtown, buyers will be able to select their favorite apartment within the neighborhood's first high-rise residential tower. With floorplans curated to suit everyone's lifestyle, incentives are offered on all apartments, studios, one- and two-bedrooms, with prices starting at $1,595 per month.

What are the Advantages?

Caydon is gifting residents one-month rent free on a 13-month lease at Drewery Place and a VISA gift card at the value of one month's rent on a one-bedroom unit or two months' rent on a two-bedroom unit. To celebrate the big move into the cosmopolitan neighborhood, the leading property and lifestyle developer will give buyers an Amazon Alexa to connect all their smart devices and increase the quality of life with control at their fingertips, along with an IT consultation to customize it to their lifestyle and enjoy the home automation features. In addition, tenants will also receive a METRO card with a value of $25, as Drewery Place is conveniently located on the METRORail between Houston's two major employment centers – Downtown and the world's largest medical complex, Texas Medical Center.

Black Friday Apartment Offer Terms & Conditions

Black Friday event begins November 1, 2019 and runs through December 2, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. To qualify go to www.dreweryplace.com/blackfriday and schedule a tour from November 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019. To redeem, customers must fully execute an apartment lease before December 31, 2019 and move into the apartment unit within sixty (60) days of lease approval. Incentives offered on all available apartments and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Event offer includes: (i) One-month free rent [1/2 off the first two months] on a 13-month lease, and (ii) VISA gift cards redeemed through Modern Message available at 3rd month of lease. Gift cards are valued at one-month lease cost for studio and one-bedroom units, and two-months' rent for two-bedroom units. Owner reserves the right to change any terms and/or withdraw this offer at any time and for any reason without notice. One offer per tenant. This offer may not be combined with any other offer. Each proposed tenant must comply with all of Owner's standard lease qualification requirements for the property.

About Caydon

Caydon is privately owned Australian company with vast experience in residential, commercial, retail and hotel development. Everyone in the Caydon team takes pride in achieving outcomes that will make a lasting, positive impact on a city's future and shares the vision that every development creates a connection with the community and surrounding environment. Now, Caydon is bringing its strong commitment to innovation and delivery to the US. The intention is to develop projects that provide a pleasurable quality of life for residents and through the creation of dynamic retail and entertainment neighborhoods, add to the enjoyment of the surrounding community. For more information, please visit www.caydonusa.com.

