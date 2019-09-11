Caye International Bank Chaired by Joel Nagel Named Best Offshore Private Bank in Latin America for 2019

SAN PEDRO TOWN, Belize, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After naming Caye International Bank the Most Outstanding Offshore Bank in Central America in 2018, Wealth and Finance International has now ranked it as the Best Offshore Private Bank in Latin America for the first time. The new award highlights this innovative financial institution's exceptional performance in the competitive Latin American marketplace. Wealth and Finance International made the decision based on the bank's consistently excellent approach to the services and products it provides. This award follows that issued in both 2018 and 2019 by Global Finance Magazine, which named Caye International bank the Best Private Bank in Belize.

Caye International Bank Chairman Joel Nagel commented on the award: "Caye has built its reputation on quality products and services. We have one of the highest liquidity ratios, which allows us to demonstrate our trustworthiness and our commitment to reliability," Nagel added: "The team at Caye is committed to the highest standards of integrity, dependability, and innovation in the financial marketplace."

Caye International Bank has also finalized two new correspondent relationships with Bancredito of Puerto Rico and with TS Bank of Iowa, which will allow it to provide wealth management services through the TS Prosperity Group. In addition, Caye International Bank offers a Visa® debit card through Es Solo, a financial tech company based in Florida. These partnerships will enable the institution to serve a wider range of clients and to provide core banking and financial services in major global currencies as well as through precious metals and global equities.

Caye International Bank is based in Belize, which has recently been touted as the "next big thing" in banking thanks to several unique features:

The official language of Belize is English, which makes it much easier to communicate with financial officials and to manage transactions. This eliminates the language barrier for U.S. and European customers of Caye International Bank.

is English, which makes it much easier to communicate with financial officials and to manage transactions. This eliminates the language barrier for U.S. and European customers of Caye International Bank. The physical location of Belize also provides added benefits for customers of Caye International Bank. All of Belize is located in the Central Standard Time Zone, which means that the country operates on the same time zone as the Midwest of the United States . For US customers, this translates into easier phone contact with bankers at Caye International Bank and more convenient access to a real person at the other end of the line.

also provides added benefits for customers of Caye International Bank. All of is located in the Central Standard Time Zone, which means that the country operates on the same time zone as the Midwest of . For US customers, this translates into easier phone contact with bankers at Caye International Bank and more convenient access to a real person at the other end of the line. The currency of Belize is tied to the U.S. dollar at a two-to-one ratio, which makes exchange rates extremely simple for Caye clients who hail from the United States . Clients can hold US dollars as well as Canadian dollars, Swiss francs, euros, British pounds, and a variety of other major world currencies in their corporate or personal accounts.

is tied to the U.S. dollar at a two-to-one ratio, which makes exchange rates extremely simple for Caye clients who hail from . Clients can hold US dollars as well as Canadian dollars, Swiss francs, euros, British pounds, and a variety of other major world currencies in their corporate or personal accounts. Caye International Bank has achieved an outstanding reputation for stability and financial solvency, which makes it an outstanding choice for anyone looking for an offshore financial institution for corporate or personal banking transactions.

Luigi Wewege, the SVP and Head of Private Banking at Caye International Bank, noted these benefits as he praised the bank's staff for their ongoing commitment to customer service excellence, stating: "Caye International Bank has the advantage of the perfect location and the benefits provided by dedicated and knowledgeable staff members who go above and beyond for our clients every day."

The recent Latin American award indeed serves as evidence of the commitment and dedication of the employees and the leadership team at Caye. Joel Nagel asserted that "the success of Caye International Bank and its growing regional footprint is built on the contributions of our staff, our forward-thinking board members, and the loyalty of our clients."



About Wealth & Finance International:

Wealth & Finance International is dedicated to providing fund managers as well as institutional and private investors around the world with the latest industry news across both traditional and alternative investment sectors. Distributed each month to more than 130,000 high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, fund managers, institutional investors, and professional services firms, Wealth & Finance International has rapidly become the go-to resource for those looking to make the right decisions when it comes to securing and growing their wealth.

About Caye International Bank:

Caye is the only international bank headquartered on the beautiful island of Ambergris Caye in Belize, Central America. Caye offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional banking services and accounts in multiple currencies. Caye International Bank is committed to financial responsibility and diversified funding and revenue structures. The submission of an application to open an account is a simple process and can be facilitated online from anywhere in the world. The bank is administered by Chairman Joel Nagel as well as by Managing Director Josh Guttau, Senior Vice President Luigi Wewege, Executive Vice President Dean Roches, and Chief Operating Officer Gladys Urbina.



Michelle Duncan

notify@cayebank.bz

+501-226-2388

SOURCE Caye International Bank