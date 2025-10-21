Caylent Acquires Trek10 to Create the Most Comprehensive Dedicated AWS Services Partner in the Industry

Acquisition expands Caylent's AWS expertise, extending capabilities into managed services to deliver end-to-end customer evolution

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent , an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced it has acquired Trek10 Inc., also an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, in a strategic move that expands Caylent's portfolio into managed services and strengthens its ability to deliver end-to-end AWS services for customers. The acquisition is backed by Gryphon Investors, Caylent's private equity firm, reinforcing the company's growth strategy and commitment to AWS excellence. Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor to Trek10 in connection with the transaction.

"This combination establishes the most comprehensive dedicated AWS services partner in the industry," said Lori Williams, CEO of Caylent. "By uniting Trek10's proven CloudOps platform and managed services capabilities with Caylent's agentic delivery model, we are delivering full-lifecycle AI-era services focused on enhancing customer outcomes. Organizations now have a single partner to guide their evolution on AWS with AI-powered speed, software-like scalability, and continuous optimization built in."

Shared AWS Leadership and Capabilities

For the industry, this strategic combination brings together two AWS leaders to form a cloud expertise powerhouse, uniting deep strategy and engineering capabilities across migration and modernization, data and analytics, generative AI, and DevOps. The combined company delivers unparalleled AWS expertise, leveraging Caylent's proven track record as a six-time AWS Partner of the Year award winner and Trek10's specialized AWS IoT, Travel and Hospitality and Retail Competency credentials. This strategic alliance positions the combined entity to deliver exceptional value to clients while exploring expanded market opportunities, including potential growth into EMEA regions.

End-to-End Cloud Journey Capabilities

The combined company delivers consulting, engineering, and managed services to support customers across their entire AWS journey through:

Forward Deployed Strategy : Shorten time to value by partnering with customers at the intersection of business and technology to shape cloud-first strategies, operating models, and organizational change initiatives, tying execution to measurable business outcomes.

: Shorten time to value by partnering with customers at the intersection of business and technology to shape cloud-first strategies, operating models, and organizational change initiatives, tying execution to measurable business outcomes. Agentified Migration and Modernization Services : Cut migration, data modernization and application rewrite timelines by applying AI automation, proven frameworks, and Caylent Accelerate™ IP , enabling customers to lower risk and downtime while delivering resilient, high-performing AWS environments.

: Cut migration, data modernization and application rewrite timelines by applying AI automation, proven frameworks, and , enabling customers to lower risk and downtime while delivering resilient, high-performing AWS environments. Custom Product Innovation Services : Accelerate the delivery of new digital experiences and help customers remain competitive by building machine-learning platforms, serverless applications, and AI solutions through integrated product strategy, cloud architecture, and engineering expertise.

: Accelerate the delivery of new digital experiences and help customers remain competitive by building machine-learning platforms, serverless applications, and AI solutions through integrated product strategy, cloud architecture, and engineering expertise. Managed Services: Maintain enterprise-scale security, availability, and reliability by managing customers' AWS environments through Trek10's CloudOps platform with 24/7 monitoring, 15-minute response times, and continuous optimization delivered by AWS experts.

"Joining forces with Caylent unlocks extraordinary opportunities for our customers," said Shane Fimbel, CEO of Trek10. "Our teams share a commitment to AWS excellence and innovation. By combining Caylent's agentified services with Trek10's CloudOps expertise, we're giving customers a single partner to enable and accelerate every stage of their AWS journey, from strategy and migration to operations and next-generation AI."

About Caylent

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Caylent is shaping the future where AI transforms industries responsibly and with excellence. We help companies build the solutions they need to succeed in today's market while enabling organizational evolution to thrive in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Our AI-enabled delivery methodology combined with our deep AWS experience turns our customers' ideas into impact, faster.

Caylent's achievements include being named AWS Migration Consulting Partner of the Year, GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year, and Industry Partner of the Year - Financial Services in 2024, Application Modernization Partner of the Year in 2023, AWS Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022, and AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021. Caylent's services include migrations, modernization, custom software development and generative AI. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

About Trek10

Founded in 2013, Trek10 focuses on helping organizations migrate to and maximize the benefits of AWS services. They put their effort into designing, building, and supporting AWS workloads with the right team of certified AWS experts to help—regardless of the customer's situation. From thought-leading content to a deep collaboration with AWS to build and sustain modern cloud ecosystems, clients trust Trek10's expertise, passion, and commitment to cloud modernization efforts.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

