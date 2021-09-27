Caylent Announces $16 Million Growth Equity Investment to Fuel Cloud Native Solutions on AWS

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, Inc (Caylent), a cloud computing services pioneer, announces a $16 million growth equity investment from East Los Capital to further its mission of helping customers capitalize on the promise of cloud computing.

Founded in 2015, Caylent was an early contributor to the development of container orchestration software, which has become the solution of choice for mature cloud computing users. Its work with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation as a services provider brought Caylent to industry prominence, and the company has since broadened its offerings to cover a wide range of cloud native solutions.

In addition to its investment round, Caylent is also announcing a substantial expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Through our relationship with AWS, Caylent is able to tap into the world's most complete set of infrastructure, data, and development technologies to design solutions for our customers," said JP La Torre, CEO at Caylent. "Caylent has elected to move all-in on AWS as the platform of choice for our customers' cloud computing needs."

"As companies look to gain the advantages of cloud computing for their business strategy, they often don't have enough in-house cloud specialists to run their projects," said Mike Dowling, Leader, North America System Integrator Partner Development, AWS. "They need help. Businesses like Caylent can help these companies deliver innovative cloud solutions and bring their ideas to life for their customers."

"Caylent has a high level of expertise for everything we are doing or considering doing on AWS," said Tory Brady, Associate Vice President at Allergan, a Caylent customer. "They know how to move fast and get results."

Caylent is currently growing at 300% year-over-year, adding 50 new employees a quarter to keep up with demand from customers seeking to migrate to AWS. Worldwide, there has been record expansion of the cloud computing market, which Fortune Business Insights now estimates to be at $250 billion globally for 2021.

"This investment round will allow us to open new service lines in the areas of data analytics, machine learning, and cloud application development alongside expanding our geographical footprint across the Americas to keep up with demand," added La Torre.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model. More information at www.caylent.com

About East Los Capital

East Los Capital is a tech-enabled lower middle market private equity firm making the world more productive through technology. We are operationally-focused, research-driven, and technology-enabled. We invest in successful companies where our capital, talent, and analytics can drive the most value. We focus on consumer, healthcare, internet, media, services, and software. More information at www.eastloscap.com

SOURCE Caylent

Related Links

caylent.com

