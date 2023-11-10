Cayman Enterprise City Highly Commended by the Financial Times' fDi Intelligence as a Top Free Zone of the Year

News provided by

Cayman Enterprise City

10 Nov, 2023, 08:53 ET

Cayman Islands Special Economic Zones Named the Best in the Americas for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) socioeconomic development project has been recognised by fDi Intelligence, a division of the Financial Times, as the best free zone in the Americas for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and was highly commended as a top free zone in the Americas behind regional winner Coyol Free Zone in Costa Rica.

Continue Reading
Cayman Enterprise City Highly Commended by the Financial Times’ fDi Intelligence as a Top Free Zone of the Year
Cayman Enterprise City Highly Commended by the Financial Times’ fDi Intelligence as a Top Free Zone of the Year

This marks the sixth consecutive year that the Cayman Islands special economic zones (SEZs) operated by CEC have been awarded by the Financial Times and the second consecutive year for CEC to earn the title as the best in the Americas for SMEs, defined as companies employing between 50 and 250 employees globally with turnover between USD $12 million and USD $55 million.

"CEC is a well-established special economic zone that serves the Cayman Islands by helping to diversify our economy, serving as a platform for innovation, and providing meaningful opportunities for Cayman's workforce and entrepreneurs," said Financial Services Minister André Ebanks. "Congratulations to everyone who has contributed to making Cayman home to one of the world's top free zones."

CEC is the most cost-effective way for global businesses to establish a genuine physical presence in the Cayman Islands. After a decade of growth, reports have illustrated that CEC has improved the competitiveness of the jurisdiction for foreign direct investment and is now home to the largest innovation ecosystem in the region with over 325 SEZ companies in the knowledge and technology sectors.

A new initiative that caught the judges' attention this year is CEC's introducer programme, the fDi Intelligence report mentions. The programme offers incentives to individuals who refer new enterprises to the free zone, in the form of cash payments or special rewards that can be redeemed at CEC's various facilities. 

"While CEC is home to global businesses of all sizes and at all stages of development, we take pride in again being recognised as the leading home in the Americas for SMEs," said Charlie Kirkconnell, Chief Executive Officer at Cayman Enterprise City. "Fostering innovation and entrepreneurship is at the heart of our success and these accolades further fuel our passion for continuing to grow our region's leading knowledge and technology focused ecosystem."

"We believe that our members' active and enthusiastic contribution to the further development of our shared community indicates a very bright future for the CEC project and the Cayman Islands," added Kirkconnell.

CEC streamlines processes and offers a comprehensive business support programme, which includes cost effective operations, uniquely designed work environments, as well as ongoing networking events and corporate social responsibility (CSR) opportunities for industry professionals and businesses.

For more information visit www.caymanenterprisecity.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Contact: Kaitlyn Elphinstone
Call: +1 345 945-3722
[email protected]

Call Toll Free: From North America +1 (866) 945 1511
Email: [email protected]

Website: www.caymanenterprisecity.com  
LinkedIn: @CaymanEnterpriseCity
Instagram: @CaymanEnterpriseCity
Facebook: @CaymanEnterpriseCity
YouTube: @ceccayman

About Cayman Enterprise City 

Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) is an award-winning development project which consists of three special economic zones focused on attracting knowledge-based and specialised-services businesses to set up a physical presence in the Cayman Islands. The zones included within CEC are Cayman Tech City, Cayman Commodities & Derivatives Centre and Cayman Maritime & Aviation City. With a dedicated Government Authority, licensing fee concessions and guaranteed fast-track processes, CEC enables international companies to quickly and efficiently establish a Cayman Islands office, which in turn enables them to generate active business income within a tax neutral environment.

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273597/fDi_Image.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317764/2860789/Cayman_Enterprise_City_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cayman Enterprise City

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.