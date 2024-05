Cayman Enterprise City Publishes Socio-Economic Impact Assessment by Economist and Leading Advisor on the Caribbean, Marla Dukharan

The Impact of Cayman Enterprise City's Socio-Economic Development Project Nears USD $1 Billion

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands , May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) has released a Socio-Economic Impact Assessment by Marla Dukharan. The report illustrates that CEC is increasing its impact by supporting higher earnings for Caymanians and is driving a shift towards a knowledge-based economy by focusing on high productivity sectors. The release by Dukharan reads, "Caymanian resourcefulness and private sector-led innovation have been the driving force behind the islands' outstanding socio-economic success. Cayman Enterprise City underpins the next generation of Cayman innovation and dynamism."

With an economic impact of USD $130 million in 2023, contributing just under USD $1 billion to the local economic activity in 12 years since inception, "CEC is helping the nation to diversify economically, in terms of sectors and jobs, ensuring locals have economic and employment opportunities that match the nation's progress," the report reads.

The CEC socio-economic development project is now home to 352 Special Economic Zones Companies (SEZCos), many of which are globally recognised institutions led by top executives and industry experts. "CEC member companies are providing high-value employment with salaries exceeding those typically found outside of the special economic zone," said Charlie Kirkconnell, Chief Executive Officer at CEC. "The CEC community is fully invested in Cayman and the report illustrates that the CEC socio-economic development project is making a very significant impact on Cayman's economy and community."

"As CEC continues to grow, it continues to create significant employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for Caymanians and we encourage anyone that might be interested in finding out how they might get involved, whether as a member of the community and/or as a volunteer in our Enterprise Cayman non-profit organisation (NPO)."

77% of Caymanian-held jobs at CEC member companies, are in sectors with high social returns and increasing global demand. "By putting skills first and prioritizing learning, CEC is enabling new industries to take root," the release by Dukharan reads.

CEC, through its Enterprise Cayman NPO, is a first-mover in private sector-facilitated education and training in the Caribbean, making it a leading force to boost youth participation in the economy. By offering training in specialised skills, Enterprise Cayman is helping to close the gap in higher education and earnings for Caymanians. "Through Enterprise Cayman we've set out to strategically support meaningful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for Caymanians, by providing internship and mentorship opportunities, by hosting skill-building and career focused training, and by providing invaluable networking and community engagement opportunities," said Kirkconnell.

In 2023 individuals took advantage of 4,226 opportunities to participate in education, training, and career development events and, since launching entrepreneurial programming in 2021, Enterprise Cayman has worked with 41 new Cayman-born business ventures. "We're helping to develop a local talent pool that meets the demand of Cayman's growing digital innovation and technology sectors while, in parallel, offering exciting opportunities for individuals to launch new business ventures within an innovative business environment," said Kirkconnell.

With CEC's new campus and state-of-the-art facilities, Signal House, the project "holds the promise of deep, continued economic impact," the report concludes.

To access CEC's economic impact assessments and Enterprise Cayman's annual reports please visit https://www.enterprisecayman.ky/reports. For more information on how to get involved and for upcoming programmes and events visit www.enterprisecayman.ky.

Website: www.caymanenterprisecity.com

LinkedIn: @CaymanEnterpriseCity

Twitter: @CEC_Cayman

Instagram: @CaymanEnterpriseCity

Facebook: @CaymanEnterpriseCity

YouTube: @ceccayman





About Cayman Enterprise City

Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) is an award-winning development project which consists of three special economic zones (SEZs) focused on attracting knowledge-based and specialised-services businesses to set up a genuine physical presence in the Cayman Islands. The zones included within CEC are Cayman Tech City, Cayman Commodities & Derivatives Centre, and Cayman Maritime & Aviation City. With a dedicated Government Authority, licensing fee concessions and guaranteed fast-track processes, CEC enables international companies to quickly and efficiently establish a Cayman Islands office, which in turn enables them to generate active business income within a tax neutral environment.

About Enterprise Cayman

Enterprise Cayman is a non-profit organisation (NPO) powered by Cayman Enterprise City in partnership with Cayman Islands' special economic zone companies (SEZCos). The organisation, which applies the Theory of Change (TOC) methodology, provides Caymanians and residents with access to high-quality learning experiences and opportunities to develop and launch new business ventures, to pursue careers within the technology and innovation sectors, and to join a dynamic network of industry professionals. Let's grow the next generation of Caymanian innovators and entrepreneurs with Enterprise Cayman!

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317764/2860789/Cayman_Enterprise_City_Logo.jpg

FOR MORE INFORMATION:



Contact: Kaitlyn Elphinstone

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cayman Enterprise City