Cayman Kelly Appears in Promo for New Season of 'The Incredible Dr. Pol' - Fans Can Catch the National Voice of ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football as Jim, a Furry Guinea Pig

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning voiceover artist Cayman Kelly announced he had recently completed voiceover work for a promo introducing the newest season of the popular Nat Geo WILD veterinarian show, "The Incredible Dr. Pol." Appearing in the waiting room with a cast of fun, furry friends who are meeting Dr. Pol for the first time, Kelly gave voice to the young but enthusiastic Jim – a guinea pig with a long mane of hair. A nationally syndicated artist and the first African American to be selected as the voice of NFL Monday Night Football, Cayman Kelly has already secured his reputation as a leading voiceover expert. But recently, Kelly has branched out, adding new work to his portfolio by entering the field of character voiceovers and animation voice acting.

"It's so much fun voicing characters, and animals in particular," said Kelly. "But the work is also important to me for other reasons. First, I get to help advance a show doing a lot of good for animals by educating the public on pet-related issues. Especially kids. And the show is also a way for me to expand my art, taking voiceover to an entirely new place for me by trying out a larger range of possibilities. Character interpretation is a much different exercise from voice copy work. Not only are you reading emotively from a script, but you're also having to envision the character as a complete being – giving them a range of personality traits and believable emotions. I first imagine the character I'm doing – their movements and expressions – before infusing that into the voiceover, sometimes with a bit of adlibbing for fun. These are important skills to me and I'm excited to see where it goes. I've even started doing some voiceover work for upcoming animations that I'm looking forward to announcing later."

About Nat Geo WILD: "The Incredible Dr. Pol"

Specializing in treating large farm animals, Dr. Pol is the charismatic and compassionate world-renowned star of Nat Geo WILD's #1 hit television series. The show follows the doctor on his routine workday adventures, featuring pets, livestock, and their owners in his Michigan-based practice. Learn more at: www.TheDrPol.com.

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of ESPN and Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is a multimedia professional, host, actor, author, radio personality and leading voice-over artist known for his smooth and contemporary prime-time sound. Kelly began his promising career as a voice-over artist for the BET, and has since created a wide variety of materials for television promos, including TV Land, TV One, Cartoon Network, Bounce and others. His catalog of hosted events and voice-overs is long and distinguished, including multiple major music festivals like Essence, Capital Jazz, St. Kitts, Bermuda, and U Street; a voice performance for "Grand Theft Auto V"; album-release parties for India Aria, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown, Patti Labelle and Alicia Keys; and interviews with Jamie Foxx, Mo'Nique, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.

Kelly is also the imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, hosting the "The Breakfast Club," and a popular national show on SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the new voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com.

