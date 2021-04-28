Cayman Kelly Lands on Coveted 'Benztown 50 - Radio's Biggest Imaging Voices' List: The National Voice of ESPN Honored for Overall Excellence in Voiceover Artistry

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling author and radio personality Cayman Kelly proudly announced he had been included on this year's Benztown list of the top 50 Imaging Voices in the U.S. and Canada. Each year Benztown partners with P1 Media Group to compile the list from over 300 surveyed U.S. and Canadian broadcast groups, based on voice talent recognition, station count, station information, and overall audience reach. Kelly is a two-time recipient of the award, while also announcing he had been selected as the imaging voice for K104: Hip Hop and R&B and the new throwback station, KZCE 101.1: The Bounce .

"Making the Benztown list is a big honor for a variety of reasons," said Kelly. "First of all, it's industry acknowledgement of all the hard work that voiceover artists do – day-in and day-out – to keep radio and voiceover art alive and thriving. There's also a deeply personal and humbling sense of satisfaction for me, appearing on this list with so many other amazing artists and performers. Each of our journeys have been uniquely different and inspiring – but we're all a family of sorts. And I'm deeply grateful to be where I am today."

K104, Dallas/Ft. Worth: A Leading Station for Over Four Decades

"Cayman is one of the premiere voices in media and culture today," said Service Broadcasting Group's Head of Content, George "Geo" Cook. "He and I have been looking for ways to collaborate for a while now. Thankfully, Cayman's agent Robin Steinfeld at Don Buchwald & Associates, and my Head of Production Jerry Vigil made it happen. All of us at K104, DeDe in the Morning, and the SBG Content Factory are elated to have Cayman join our meta-team and add his distinctive voice and creative talent to our content."

"Geo and I have a long history, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be working with him," said Kelly. "I first walked into K104's studios as a young man on a promo tour for a calendar that I was in, 21 years ago, long before I became a radio imaging voice. I remember thinking, I would love to work at this radio station! And here I am now, full circle. Life has a funny way of working out."

The Voice of Cayman Kelly at KZCE, Phoenix

"Cayman Kelly is top shelf," said radio veteran and KZCE founder, John Candelaria. "When we developed the unique sound of KZCE, we wanted to create more than a big voice growling at female listeners; we wanted someone who can actually have fun with scripts and connect with the target. Cayman is that signature voice. He can turn it up, turn it down, and his range is limitless. He actually makes my copy come alive. He is easy to work with and his turnaround is fast and always correct. I have not received one error with any of his reads. I am very meticulous when it comes to casting a new station and grateful that Cayman is more than a voice person. He is a true partner that collaborates with me to help build the brand."

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is the widely recognized imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, the voice of "The Breakfast Club," and a popular national show on SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the new voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com .

