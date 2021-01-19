Cayman Kelly Shares His Top Five Tips for Working Toward Your Dream in 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and radio personality Cayman Kelly recently outlined his top tips for planning and achieving personal goals, to help his fans usher in a beneficially transformative New Year. Author of the #1 Bestselling Amazon memoir, "From $6 an Hour to a Million Dollar Dream," Cayman has long served as a role model who helps people understand that they have the power to change their lives and achieve a brighter future. With humble beginnings as a minimum-wage worker with big aspirations – later leveraging his talent and million-dollar voice to achieve success – Cayman's own journey is a testament that he lives what he preaches.

When asked about the potential for 2021, Cayman remarked: "If any year is ready for a series of upshifts and positive changes, it would be 2021. We've all been through so much this past year, with the pandemic just making everything more difficult for folks. But now is a good time to take a long, hard look at your life, see what changes you want to make, and begin to shift events in your daily routine to move closer to where you want to be. Positive goals take positive action. And every journey toward something better starts with a few simple steps."

Cayman Kelly's Top Five Tips for Working Toward Your Dream

Set goals, take positive action, and begin building a network of support. Deal with the haters and naysayers in your life. Properly define and understand success, while you learn from failure. Keep yourself sharp, while avoiding stagnation and burnout. Stay true to your own unique gifts and purpose.

"Good parents always tell their kids that they should follow their dreams, that they can achieve anything they want in this life," Cayman said. "But how do we expect our kids to actually do that if we aren't modeling that same behavior ourselves? If we stay stuck in a job we hate, or in a relationship that is toxic, or if we completely give up, we teach our kids to do the same. The first move to living a better life has to start with action, while also removing negative influences in your life."

"Relationships are a big key to getting to a positive place in your life – a place where you can begin to launch actionable plans for a happier future. Skills are important too. My skills were crucial to helping me get to where I am. But it was keeping a good attitude, and fostering genuine relationships with important, trustworthy people that ultimately helped me open a lot of doors."

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of ESPN and Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is a multimedia professional, host, actor, author, radio personality and leading voice-over artist known for his smooth and contemporary prime-time sound. Kelly began his promising career as a voice-over artist for the BET, and has since created a wide variety of materials for television promos, including TV Land, TV One, Cartoon Network, Bounce and others. His catalog of hosted events and voice-overs is long and distinguished, including multiple major music festivals like Essence, Capital Jazz, St. Kitts, Bermuda, and U Street; a voice performance for "Grand Theft Auto V"; album-release parties for India Aria, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown, Patti Labelle and Alicia Keys; and interviews with Jamie Foxx, Mo'Nique, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.

Kelly is also the imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, hosting the "The Breakfast Club," and a popular national show on SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the new voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com.

