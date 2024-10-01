CAYO ESPANTO RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER'S 2024 READERS' CHOICE AWARD "#2 IN BEST OF CENTRAL AMERICA RESORTS"

AMBERGRIS CAYE, Belize, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler has announced today the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Cayo Espanto, a private island resort offering a one-of-a-kind pampered experience three miles off the coast of Belize, recognized as the #2 best of Central America Resorts category.

"It is an incredible honor to not only be once again recognized by this highly sought-after awards program but to also be ranked as the second best within the region," said David Benzaquen, general manager at Cayo Espanto. "This award is a true testament to the dedication to service and exceeding expectations from the team in combination with the amazing guests who opt to have their getaways at our private island resort. We look forward to welcoming those who have visited our slice of paradise and those yet to enjoy the island resort to an even more elevated and tailored stay."

More than 570,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgement of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.

Cayo Espanto is home to seven secluded villas total, with one being an overwater accommodation, where luxury is personalized. The private island resort offers an all-inclusive experience with world-class amenities, including butler service and award-winning cuisine, crafted to fit each guest's preferences. Activities that travelers can opt to enjoy during their time on the island include spa treatments under the palms, exploring the thriving coral reef system via snorkeling or SCUBA diving, afternoon picnics on uninhabited neighboring islands, mainland excursions to ancient Mayan ruins or nature tours, among additional features ranging from active to relaxing. Every detail is thoughtfully curated to deliver an unmatched sophisticated and exclusive experience.

The private island resort provides exceptional service and amenities in a dreamy island setting, making it the perfect getaway for couples, friend groups, and families. For more information on Cayo Espanto or to book your stay, visit www.aprivateisland.com or call 1-888-666-4282.

Media contact:

Sara Leiter

[email protected]

P: 954-254-7694

SOURCE Cayo Espanto