Cayosoft Launches Innovative, All-In-One Active Directory Recovery Software, Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery -- A Single Solution For All Microsoft Directory Recovery Scenarios Including Immediate Full Forest Recovery, to Save Businesses from Costly Outages

"With Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery, we're adding automated, immediate AD disaster recovery, which not only brings back your domain controllers, but your entire forest, fast," said Cayosoft Founder and CEO Robert Bobel. "Together, this significantly reduces recovery time and makes Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery the only unified platform to offer continuous change monitoring and recovery for Microsoft enterprise environments, including on-premises, hybrid, and in the cloud, for all critical Microsoft directory recovery scenarios."

Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery highlights include:

All-in-one, affordable solution for critical AD, Azure AD, and Office 365 recovery scenarios, including automated full forest recovery



Unified and continuous change history, with hybrid search, across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud Active Directories and Office 365



Real-time change alerts for critical or sensitive security and compliance changes

To learn more about how Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery can help your business upgrade security and protection around its Microsoft environment, visit cayosoft.com/gfr.

About Cayosoft:

Cayosoft software manages, monitors, and recovers modern, enterprise Microsoft platforms throughout their journey from on-premises, to hybrid, to public and private cloud. Applying deep expertise in identity management, Cayosoft helps customers worldwide remove barriers to adoption of their evolving Microsoft infrastructure. Cayosoft's solutions secure and control Active Directory, Office 365, Exchange on-premises, Exchange Online, Azure AD, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

For more information about Cayosoft, visit cayosoft.com .

SOURCE Cayosoft

