CAYTON CHILDREN'S MUSEUM RAISES $84,000 TO EXPAND ACCESS TO PLAY-BASED LEARNING IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cayton Children's Museum raised over $84,000 through We All Play, its signature family fundraising event held May 31 in Santa Monica. Hosted by the museum's Women's Philanthropy Circle, the event marked the return of We All Play for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing together families, community leaders, and brand partners in support of PLAY4ALL, Cayton Children's Museum's initiative to expand access through subsidized memberships and community programming. The funds raised will provide more than 340 PLAY4ALL memberships for children and families across Los Angeles.

The museum was transformed into a daytime pajama party, with brand partners Kyte Baby and Jellypop outfitting guests in pajamas and slippers for the day. Presenting sponsor Babyletto, whose sponsorship funded 80 PLAY4ALL memberships, created a cozy family lounge that served as the event's central gathering space. Throughout the day, families enjoyed performances from The BeatBuds, dance experiences led by Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Jennifer Hamilton, and storytimes with comedian Adam Rose and author Evelina Ruimy. Marshall from PAW Patrol made a special appearance, while Freestyle provided diapers and wipes throughout the museum's restrooms and family lounge areas.

A highlight of the event was a live reading of If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by author Laura Numeroff. Following the reading, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surprised families by serving cookies and milk from Teigen's brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. Cravings also brought the book to life through an interactive "Chip's Cookie Café" experience, where children decorated pretend cookies, and created their own sweet take-home moments.

"Play is one of the most important tools we have to support childhood development," said Thomas Sullivan, President and CEO of Cayton Children's Museum. "The support generated through We All Play allows us to expand the reach of PLAY4ALL throughout Los Angeles by removing financial barriers and welcoming more families into the museum. This event was a powerful reminder that investing in children is something our community is eager to rally behind."

About Cayton Children's Museum

Cayton Children's Museum is Los Angeles County's flagship play-based children's museum, serving children and their families through 21,000 square feet of immersive, discovery-driven experiences in downtown Santa Monica. Founded in 1991 as the Zimmer Children's Museum and reimagined as Cayton Children's Museum in 2019, the museum builds on more than three decades of service to families across Los Angeles, and welcomes more than 155,000 visitors annually. Through exhibits, programs, and community partnerships, the Cayton uses the power of play to support children's social, emotional, and cognitive development. Learn more at caytonmuseum.org.

SOURCE Cayton Children's Museum