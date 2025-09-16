CAZ Investments Announces Key Promotions Firmwide

Team Members Recognized for Their Commitment to Curating Unique, Exclusive Access to Alternatives

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments, one of the top 120 allocators to private equity worldwide1, is pleased to announce the promotion of 16 team members into new, elevated roles, in recognition of their hard work and dedication to the firm's mission of providing exclusive access to unique alternatives for the CAZ global network of investors.

"The success of our firm is a direct result of the talent and commitment of our people," said Christopher Zook, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of CAZ Investments. "We are incredibly proud to recognize these team members for their contributions, and we look forward to watching them continue to grow and be even more impactful."

The following CAZ team members have been promoted:

Executive Director

Tim Brown

Harvey Steele

Senior Vice President

Heather Ayres

Nicole Engel

Charlie Zeller

Vice President

Alex Angove

Alex Beckham

McKinzie Chambers

Catherine Murphy

Dylan Reynolds

Senior Associate

Caroline Fertitta

Brenton Finan

Ryan Moritz

Senior Analyst

JD Moore

Senior Administrative Assistant

Robin Kopcso

Shannon Moran

These professionals' new roles reflect their increasing contributions to CAZ's efforts to serve its expanding network around the world.

"We are confident that these promotions will position our team for continued growth and fulfillment, as well as propel CAZ Investments forward to deliver results for our global network of investors," said Mr. Zook.

About CAZ Investments

CAZ Investments is a Houston-based alternative investments firm that thematically curates unique and exclusive opportunities for its global network of investors. Founded in 2001, CAZ has grown to become one of the top 120 allocators to Private Equity worldwide. With $10 billion+ in assets currently deployed, CAZ has partnered with its network in more than 80 private and registered funds, providing unique exposure to asset classes such as GP Stakes, Professional Sports Ownership, Disruptive Technology, Energy, Real Estate and more.

The CAZ global network consists of over 7,500 investors in all 50 states and 41 countries. The group includes more than 300 wealth management firms, investment advisors, family offices and institutional investors, who value the innovative and differentiated opportunities that CAZ develops.

Media Contact:

Laura Simpson

JConnelly for CAZ Investments

[email protected]

1 Source: Preqin

SOURCE CAZ Investments