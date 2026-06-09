CAZ Investments Appoints Former Houston Texans President Greg Grissom as Executive Director of Sports Investing

The NFL Veteran Brings Nearly 30 Years of Industry Experience and Insights to CAZ Investments' Growing Sports Investing Platform

HOUSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), a Houston-based leading alternative investment firm, today announced the appointment of former Houston Texans President Greg Grissom as Executive Director of Sports Investing. In this newly created role, Grissom will work directly with the CAZ investment management leadership to evaluate new sports investment opportunities, deepen the firm's relationships across professional sports ownership, and expand the CAZ sports investing platform on behalf of its investors.

Greg Grissom, Executive Director of Sports Investing, CAZ Investments.

Grissom's appointment is a direct investment in the firm's ability to compete at the highest levels of sports investing. CAZ currently owns a stake, alongside several different partners, in over 25 professional franchises across all the major North American leagues. Greg's firsthand experience leading a world-class franchise provides CAZ an operator's lens, an increasingly critical edge as institutional capital flows into professional sports ownership and adjacent opportunities grow more complex and competitive. He will bring his network of ownership, league, and business relationships to bear as CAZ continues to build one of the most unique positions in the space.

"Greg's appointment reflects our continued commitment to building one of the most differentiated sports investing platforms in the industry," said Christopher Zook, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, CAZ Investments. "His deep relationships, operational expertise, and firsthand experience leading a world-class sports organization make him an exceptional addition to our team. We are thrilled to welcome him to the CAZ family."

Grissom joins CAZ after nearly 25 years with the Houston Texans, where he most recently served as President. Over the course of his tenure, he held senior leadership roles across corporate development and business operations, ultimately overseeing the full scope of the franchise's business. He began his career in professional sports with the Houston Astros after a position in sports marketing.

"CAZ Investments has built something genuinely special, a culture that is clearly defined and actively lived each day by a team of exceptional people, to say nothing of its already impressive sports investing platform," said Greg Grissom, Executive Director of Sports Investing, CAZ Investments. "I am excited to contribute my experience, relationships, and perspective to a firm that is doing outstanding work and helping to grow what has already been built for the benefit of our Partners."

CAZ launched its sports investing vertical to capitalize on the irrefutable theme of cord cutting and the recent approval of private equity to acquire stakes in multiple teams across multiple leagues. The last six years have completely redefined the possibilities for professional sports ownership and sports-adjacent opportunities. The firm has been an active investor in the space and continues to expand its capabilities and portfolio alongside sophisticated partners. Grissom's appointment underscores CAZ's commitment to bringing world-class expertise and relationships to bear on behalf of its investors.

About CAZ Investments

CAZ Investments is a Houston-based alternative investments firm that thematically curates differentiated investment opportunities for its global network of investors. Founded in 2001, CAZ has grown to become one of the world's top 120 allocators to private equity. With $11 billion+ in assets currently deployed, CAZ has partnered with its network in more than 100 private and registered funds, providing unique exposure to asset classes such as GP Stakes, Professional Sports Ownership, Disruptive Technology, Energy, Real Estate and more.

The CAZ global network consists of over 9,100 investors in all 50 states and 41 countries. The group includes more than 500 wealth management firms, investment advisors, family offices and institutional investors, who value the innovative and differentiated opportunities that CAZ develops.

Media Contact:

Lisa Salazar

JConnelly for CAZ Investments

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SOURCE CAZ Investments