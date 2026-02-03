CAZ Investments Announces Launch of the CAZ GP Stakes Fund™

New Fund to Provide Daily Subscriptions, Quarterly Redemptions, 1099 Tax Reporting, and Broad Access to General Partner Stakes, Starting February 2, 2026

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), one of the world's 120 largest private equity allocators1 with more than $11 billion in assets under management and a global network of 8,700 investors across 50 states and 41 countries, today announced the official launch of the CAZ GP Stakes Fund™, a registered interval fund designed to make GP Stakes broadly accessible to investors.

Like other CAZ vehicles, the CAZ GP Stakes Fund is expected to be available soon through major custodians including Schwab, Fidelity, CAIS, iCapital and Pershing. To learn more, please visit www.CAZGPStakesFund.com.

"To our knowledge, this is the first time investors can participate in the growth and potential profitability of private asset managers with the simplicity and ease of a registered vehicle," said Christopher Zook, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of CAZ Investments. "The launch of the CAZ GP Stakes Fund is the latest milestone in our mission to provide access to these investments through our expanding network."

The CAZ GP Stakes Fund launches amid strong secular tailwinds in private markets. The total global allocation to private markets is approximately $15 trillion and is estimated to grow to $60-65 trillion by 2032.2 Major beneficiaries of this tailwind should be the top-performing managers who capture the vast majority of new capital raised, while benefiting from inherent economies of scale.

CAZ Investments partners with a global network of wealth management firms, many of which are looking for unique access to alternatives for their clients. Through the CAZ GP Stakes Fund, wealth managers can offer a GP Stakes strategy to every client regardless of accreditation status. The fund is a registered interval fund solely focused on GP Stakes and offers daily subscriptions, quarterly redemptions, no performance fees (management fee only), and 1099 tax reporting.

For many years, CAZ has been acquiring minority stakes in private asset management companies – commonly referred to as GP Stakes (General Partner Stakes). CAZ has deployed over $6 billion into GP Stakes and currently holds minority ownership in more than 100 private asset managers across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Private Real Estate.

GP Stakes investors potentially benefit from:

Attractive cash flows generated by established, proven asset management businesses.

Significant long-term growth potential tied to the expansion of private markets and the harvest of periodic performance fees.

Meaningful downside mitigation due to diversified fee streams from asset managers across various market segments and geographic regions.

About CAZ Investments

CAZ Investments is a Houston-based alternative investments firm that thematically curates opportunities for its global network of investors. Founded in 2001, CAZ has grown to become one of the top 120 allocators to Private Equity worldwide1. With $11 billion+ in assets currently deployed, CAZ has partnered with its network via more than 100 private and registered funds, providing exposure to asset classes such as GP Stakes, Professional Sports Ownership, Disruptive Technology, Energy, Real Estate and more.

The CAZ global network consists of over 8,700 investors in all 50 states and 41 countries. The group includes more than 500 wealth management groups, investment advisors, family offices and institutional investors, who value the innovative and differentiated opportunities that CAZ develops.

The CAZ GP Stakes Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. CAZ Investments is not affiliated with Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund(s) and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at www.cazgpstakesfund.com, or by calling (855) 886-2307.

The Fund is newly formed and has limited operating history. Investing in Shares involves a high degree of risk. The Fund should be considered a speculative investment and entails substantial risks, and a prospective investor should invest in the Fund only if it can sustain a complete loss of its investment.

Unlike many closed-end funds, the Shares are not listed on any securities exchange. To provide Shareholders with limited liquidity, the Fund intends to conduct repurchases of Shares in each quarter and expects to make its initial repurchase within two full quarters after commencement of operations.

The Fund's distributions may be funded from unlimited amounts of offering proceeds or borrowings, which may constitute a return of capital and reduce the amount of capital available to the Fund for investment. Any capital returned to shareholders through distributions will be distributed after payment of fees and expenses. A return of capital to shareholders is a return of a portion of their original investment in the Fund, thereby reducing the tax basis of their investment. As a result of such reduction in tax basis, shareholders may be subject to tax in connection with the sale of Fund Shares, even if such Shares are sold at a loss relative to the shareholder's original investment.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it is permitted to invest a greater portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a "diversified" fund.

For this reason, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer than a fund that invests more widely. The

Fund may also be subject to greater market fluctuation and price volatility than a more broadly diversified fund. Please refer to the fund's prospectus for these and other important risk considerations.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses.

