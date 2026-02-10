CAZ Investments Celebrates 25 Years with Move to New Headquarters

"Our 25th anniversary is a meaningful milestone for CAZ," said Christopher Zook, Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "This move is not just about more physical space—it is about creating an environment that supports our expanding team, strengthens collaboration, and positions us to continue serving advisors and investors for decades to come."

About CAZ Investments

CAZ Investments is a Houston-based alternative investments firm that thematically curates differentiated investment opportunities for its global network of investors. Founded in 2001, CAZ has grown to become one of the world's top 120 allocators to private equity. With $11 billion+ in assets currently deployed, CAZ has partnered with its network in more than 100 private and registered funds, providing unique exposure to asset classes such as GP Stakes, Professional Sports Ownership, Disruptive Technology, Energy, Real Estate and more.

The CAZ global network consists of over 8,700 investors in all 50 states and 41 countries. The group includes more than 500 wealth management firms, investment advisors, family offices and institutional investors, who value the innovative and differentiated opportunities that CAZ develops.

