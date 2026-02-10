CAZ Investments Celebrates 25 Years with Move to New Headquarters

News provided byCAZ Investments
Feb 10, 2026, 09:02 ET
HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), a Houston-based leading alternative investment firm, today announced the relocation of its headquarters, and the kickoff of the firm's yearlong 25th anniversary celebration.
Founded in 2001, CAZ has grown from a boutique investment firm into a global diversified alternatives platform overseeing more than $11 billion in assets under management. Today, CAZ serves more than 8,700 investors across all 50 U.S. states and 41 countries, working in partnership with over 500 wealth management firms who utilize CAZ investment vehicles.
