CAZ Investments Partners with SoFi to Democratize Access to Private Markets

Investors of nearly every type and size can now access differentiated private-market strategies, including General Partner (GP) stakes, professional sports, energy, and space and defense, through the SoFi Invest ecosystem

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), a leading Houston-based alternative investment firm, today announced that investors utilizing the SoFi Invest® platform can now invest in two CAZ funds, providing streamlined, cost-efficient access to diversified private-market assets.

The collaboration advances CAZ's longstanding mission to broaden access to investment opportunities that have historically been available primarily to institutions and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Through SoFi Invest, individual "do-it-yourself" investors can now incorporate professionally managed private-market strategies into their portfolios through a familiar digital platform.

"For decades, many of the most compelling private-market opportunities were available only to a relatively small category of high-net-worth investors," said Christopher Zook, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of CAZ Investments. "The regulatory changes in 2025 have allowed us to expand access to virtually all investors. By working with SoFi Invest, we are helping more investors participate in the long-term growth potential of private markets with the simplicity and convenience they expect from a modern investment platform."

The CAZ funds available through SoFi Invest provide exposure to differentiated investment themes shaping the global economy. These include ownership interests in leading alternative asset management firms through GP stakes; professional sports franchises; the infrastructure and energy required to power artificial intelligence, robotics, and rising global electricity demand; and the modernization of the space and defense industries.

"This collaboration represents an important milestone in democratizing access," Zook added. "When access to private markets is broadened thoughtfully and responsibly, more investors have the opportunity to build diversified portfolios designed for long-term wealth creation."

To learn more about SoFi Invest and the CAZ strategies available on the platform, please visit https://sofi.app.link/private-markets.

About CAZ Investments

CAZ Investments is a Houston-based alternative investment firm that thematically curates differentiated investment opportunities for its global network of investors. Founded in 2001, CAZ has grown to become one of the world's top 120 allocators* to private equity. With $11 billion+ in assets currently deployed, CAZ has created more than 100 private and registered funds to invest shoulder to shoulder with its network and provide unique exposure to asset classes such as GP Stakes, Professional Sports Ownership, Disruptive Technology, Energy, Real Estate, and more.

The CAZ global network consists of over 9,100 investors in all 50 states and 41 countries. The group includes more than 500 wealth management firms, investment advisors, family offices, and institutional investors, who value the innovative and differentiated opportunities that CAZ develops.

About SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is the everything app for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. 15.8 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money and buy, sell and hold their crypto – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Banks, fintechs, and brands use innovative capabilities from SoFi Tech Solutions to serve over 134 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

*Source: PREQIN

Media Contact:

Lisa Salazar

JConnelly for CAZ Investments

[email protected]

SOURCE CAZ Investments