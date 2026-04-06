Cazcanes Tequila Makes Spirits Industry History with First-Ever 100-Point Score from Major Publication

Crafted at a Remote Jungle Distillery, Cazcanes Nuestras Raíces is the First & Only Spirit to Earn a Perfect 100 From Industry Authority Wine Enthusiast

JALISCO, Mexico, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cazcanes Tequila announced today that Nuestras Raíces, its small-batch and uniquely hand-crafted agave distillate, has been awarded a perfect 100-point score from Wine Enthusiast — an historic first for the highly respected, authoritative drinks industry publication.

Cazcanes Nuestras Raíces earns first ever 100pt score from Wine Enthusiast.

Wine Enthusiast blind tastes more than 25,000 products each year. This iconic score marks the first time in the publication's more than 46-year history that a spirit has earned a perfect 100-points. While undoubtedly a defining moment for Cazcanes — the fastest-growing independent, additive-free tequila in the U.S., since its first batch was produced in 2017— this critical recognition is also a big-deal moment for craft tequila as an in-demand category, and for artisanal agave spirits at large.

Unlike the industry's increasingly ubiquitous factory-made celebrity tequilas and mass-produced spirits in general, Cazcanes Nuestras Raíces was not engineered for commercial scale. Crafted by Humberto Alvarado, a third-generation distiller, Nuestras Raíces is an agave distillate made in La Estancita, a remote jungle village in Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is cooked in a low-pressure autoclave using wood-fire steam and then shredded with a salvaged, 50-year-old Chevy inline-6 engine used to break down the cooked agave fibers. The process is completed through a handmade still with water sourced from a natural spring chosen generations ago by the Alvarado family.

"Humberto's methods predate the formal tequila category," said Cazcanes Chief Innovation Officer Jon-Paul Fortunati. "You can draw a direct line from his personal craft and techniques to the original way agave spirits were made in Mexico. When Humberto first shared the agave distillate with us, we immediately knew it was rare and unrivalled. This historic first-ever perfect 100-point score from Wine Enthusiast is extraordinary validation for the use of the inherited equipment and traditional techniques that Humberto has dedicated his life to. This once-in-a-lifetime expression of his craft represents a major discovery for agave drinkers and spirits lovers everywhere."

What is an Agave Distillate?

Tequila is a protected category governed by strict production regulations, including geographic origin, agave variety, and production method. An agave distillate is a broader classification — predating the creation of the formal tequila appellation, and often representing the original way agave spirits were produced in Mexico. Crafted exclusively with Blue Weber agave, natural spring water, and wild yeast, Nuestras Raíces is a one-of-one agave distillate whose methods reflect a tradition that existed long before modern certification systems.

What The Score Means

"Wine Enthusiast has never before awarded a perfect 100-point score to a spirit of any kind," said Cazcanes Co-Founder Jose Santillan. "The fact that the first perfect score was awarded to an agave distillate — and one made in a remote jungle distillery by a third-generation distiller using handmade equipment — says everything about what this score represents. The score belongs to the method, and that's not going anywhere."

Tasting Notes

Bottled at still strength, 47% ABV, Nuestras Raíces is vibrant, vegetal, and intensely agave-forward, capturing the untamed character of agave in its purest state.

Nose: Presents a bright, herbaceous nose with fresh lime, cut grass, grilled vegetables, and layered notes of roasted pepper and almonds.

Presents a bright, herbaceous nose with fresh lime, cut grass, grilled vegetables, and layered notes of roasted pepper and almonds. Taste: Lush and full-bodied with cooked agave, lemon, lime, sea salt, and subtle notes of ripe cantaloupe and green apple.

Lush and full-bodied with cooked agave, lemon, lime, sea salt, and subtle notes of ripe cantaloupe and green apple. Finish: Long and warming, lingering with hints of cooked agave and a distinct touch of minerality.

Availability

Due to its small batch production, Nuestras Raíces is released annually in limited quantities.

The inaugural 2025 release sold out on cazcanes.com in less than seven hours.

A limited number of bottles were allocated to select distributors and may still be found on shelves for those willing to seek them out.

Sign up at cazcanes.com to be the first to know when the next release is available in Summer 2026, and to discover Cazcanes collection of award-winning tequilas.

About Cazcanes Tequila

Cazcanes is more than just a tequila—it's a testament to heritage, craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to authenticity. From the pristine Navichi Springs to the hands that shape every bottle, our story is rooted in reverence—for tradition, purity, and the land that shapes our spirit. Cazcanes – True to Earth True to Flavor. For more information, visit cazcanes.com or follow @drinkcazcanes on Instagram.

PRESS CONTACTS

PATRICK MINOGUE

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+1 (847) 922-8908

ANDREW LOHSE

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+1 (908) 334-6924

SOURCE Cazcanes Tequila