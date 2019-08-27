Cazena Named AWS Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS ISV Workload Migration Program

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cazena has been named among the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Partners for the launch of the ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP). The program helps companies migrate Independent Software Vendor ("ISV") workloads to AWS so they can achieve business goals faster and accelerate their cloud journey.

The WMP program provides additional resources to APN Partners at launch, including technical enablement, migration funding to offset costs, and go-to-market support, making it easier to migrate more enterprise workloads to AWS. The launch features eight APN Technology Partners, including Cazena, and eight APN Consulting Partners. As part of the launch, Cazena worked with AWS to build a repeatable migration process playbook.

As an Advanced Technology Partner in the APN, Cazena's Data Lake as a Service with Cloudera is delivered as a Private Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering on AWS with built-in automation. Enterprises rely on Cazena to migrate and run thousands of analytics workloads on AWS, including data science, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), data warehousing, data engineering, and more.

The AWS WMP Program and launch APN Partners address an increasingly common challenge in enterprise cloud migrations. Whether it's a new project or part of an ongoing transformation initiative, the migration of ISV workloads from on-premises data centers to AWS requires significant domain expertise in planning, execution, and optimization. Such migrations require an understanding of workload dependencies, application customizations, and AWS deployment options. Cazena provides specific software automation and expertise for data and analytics migrations, which often require additional DevOps skills for connecting to data sources and tools, and optimizing performance.

"Cazena allows businesses to easily migrate Cloudera to AWS with its Data Lake as a Service. Our SaaS experience and built-in automated DevOps help enterprises get faster outcomes from data and analytics in the cloud, without having to add data or DevOps skills," said Prat Moghe, founder and CEO of Cazena. "Being among the group of APN Partners for the launch of the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program will allow us to accelerate the cloud and digital transformation journeys for more organizations."

Cazena's Data Lake as a Service is supported, managed and delivered in hours, ready for analytics. That means customers can start running all analytics on AWS immediately. Cazena's approach has helped many enterprises reduce costs, reduce risks and drive faster outcomes from their data.

About Cazena

Cazena is the First SaaS Data Lake. Cazena's Data Lake as a Service drives outcomes 10X faster for all analytics: ML/AI, data science, BI and data engineering. Cazena is production-ready, continuously-optimized, private and secure, with automated DevOps, so you don't need special skills to drive fast outcomes. Founded by the team behind the Netezza data appliance, Cazena is backed by leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Formation 8 and North Bridge Venture Partners. Learn more: Cazena.com

