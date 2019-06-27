CB-839 (Calithera Biosciences) Drug Overview 2019: CB-839 will be the First Glutaminase Inhibitor Approved for the Treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma
Jun 27, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CB-839" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cancer cells are known to rely on glycolysis as an energy source. CB-839 (Calithera Biosciences) inhibits the glutaminase enzyme, reducing the ability of cancer cells to utilize glutamine in this biochemical pathway, thereby reducing cell proliferation and tumor growth.
If approved, CB-839 will be the first glutaminase inhibitor approved for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). This novel mechanism of action could place CB-839 in a unique position in the RCC market and provide physicians with an alternative treatment option.
CB-839 is being investigated in combination with either Afinitor (everolimus; Novartis) or Cabometyx (cabozantinib; Exelixis/Ipsen/Takeda) for previously treated advanced RCC patients, suggesting it will not compete with the programmed death-1/programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) therapies being developed for first-line use.
CB-839 is being developed by Calithera Biosciences, a company that is yet to bring an oncology product to market. Due to Calithera's limited geographic scope, the author expects the company to look for partners to market CB-839 in Japan and the EU.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Drug Overview
- Product Profiles
- CB-839 : Renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
LIST OF FIGURES
- CB-839 for RCC - SWOT analysis
- The authors drug assessment summary of CB-839 for RCC
- CB-839 sales for RCC in the US, 2017-26
LIST OF TABLES
- CB-839 drug profile
- CB-839 Phase II trials in RCC
- CB-839 sales for RCC in the US ($m), 2017-26
