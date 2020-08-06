CB Insights recognizes Vymo among AI Startups Enhancing Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo , which offers a Sales Excellence Cloud that is used by leading Financial Institutions across the World, such as AXA, Allianz, Generali, and HDFC Bank, has been recognized by CB Insights as one of the top 60 AI startups in the world, enhancing Sales and Customer Support.

The San Francisco - headquartered startup has offices in 7 countries across APAC and USA and has raised 23M in funding from marquee investors such as Sequoia Capital and Emergence Capital.

In its latest report , CB Insights said, these startups use AI to enhance the accuracy of sales forecasting, make intelligent recommendations to improve team performance and understand how goals are achievable across various sales scenarios.

Vymo has a user adoption of over 85% compared to the industry average of less than 30%, and,

captures customer interactions (calls, meetings, emails/messages) automatically,

learns from top reps in the sales organization and nudges best behaviors contextually, &

creates industry playbooks based on data to help leaders adapt and plan dynamically

Organizations report improvements in sales metrics within 8-12 weeks of deploying Vymo. In only six weeks of using the application, AXA Insurance witnessed a 25% improvement in lead conversions, and AIA improved its partner coverage and activation by over 15%.

Earlier in 2017, Vymo was adjudged the winner of CB Insights' Demo Day, in which over 2,000+ startups from around the world participated. Watch Vymo's pitch - https://youtu.be/gcoWEo3QBeE

About Vymo

Vymo ( getvymo.com ) is the distribution excellence cloud for financial services, trusted by over 100,000 salespeople across 60+ financial enterprises across the world. Global leaders such as AIA, AXA, Sunlife, Generali, Allianz, and more trust Vymo to improve sales and distribution efficiencies. Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

About CB Insights

CB Insights helps the world's leading companies make smarter technology decisions with data, not opinion. The CB Insights Technology Insights Platform provides companies with comprehensive data, expert insights, and work management tools that enable them to discover and understand the technologies that will help them drive growth and improve operations. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

