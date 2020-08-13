CB Resource, Inc. Announces Release Of New Complementary Report, CB Risk Radar™

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Resource, Inc. ("CBR") today announced that they have launched a new risk management focused report, the CB Risk Radar™.

Available to all community banks on a complimentary basis, the CB Risk Radar™ is a targeted scorecard developed in the wake of the pandemic to quantitatively gauge a bank's risk profile. The report highlights key risk indicators, their relative risk level, and trends (year over year or quarter over quarter). The result is a solid representation of a bank's overall risk profile by viewing and aggregating pertinent key risk indicators related to earnings, capital, credit quality, interest rate risk & liquidity.

"CB Risk Radar™ complements our robust suite of risk management and planning solutions as a powerful set of data presented in an easy to digest format. We feel that it addresses the need from bank management teams and boards to see and address areas of strength and weakness, as it pertains to overall risk," according to Jeff Rigsby, CB Resource, Inc.'s President and CEO.

CB Risk Radar™ further positions CBR as innovators and thought leaders in the area of bank enterprise risk management and strategic planning. "We often find that community banks do not have access to meaningful data for decision making. The CB Risk Radar™ is our first step in assessing the risk profile of an institution. From there we can help our clients address strategic or risk management needs through our proprietary data channels and our proven suite of solutions," stated Robert Finch, CB Resource, Inc.'s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

About CB Resource, Inc.

Founded in 2011, CB Resource, Inc. serves its national network of community bank clients by offering enterprise risk management, strategic planning, and capital planning solutions. The firm leverages proprietary technology and subject matter expertise to support their clients' ability to achieve optimal performance in good times and bad.

