CB RESOURCE, INC. Creates CDFI PERFORMANCE group and APPOINTS Robert Jones to Executive Director

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Resource, Inc. (the "Company" or "CBR") – a leader in community bank performance and risk management solutions announced the creation of the CDFI Performance Group ("CPG") and the appointment of Mr. Robert "Bob" Jones as Executive Director.

The CDFI Performance Group developed by CB Resource intends to focus on banks with or seeking the CDFI designation certified by the CDFI (Community Development Financial Institutions) fund and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. They have a mission to serve the nation's most distressed communities in a financial capacity. Mr. Jones joins CBR as former CEO of a CDFI designated bank and former Chairman of the Community Development Bankers Association (CDBA). Mr. Jones will work closely with Mr. Jeff Rigsby, founder, President and CEO of CBR and Robert Finch, Director of Sales & Marketing, to further establish the company as a leader in the areas of enterprise risk management, strategic planning, and capital planning.

"I am excited. Community banks are facing increased adverse economic conditions, growing burden of systemic risk and the threats of new market entrants." Stated Jeff Rigsby, President & CEO of CBR. "Conversely, as a board member of a CDFI bank, I see that they are positioned to be a leading force in providing small business owners and local underserved community members with targeted banking and financial services that they alone are uniquely empowered to provide. Under Bob's leadership, I am confident we will join forces with CDFI banks to provide them with the necessary support to optimize recently available capital, align strategic priorities with sound risk management disciplines, and deliver proprietary insights customized to serve their mission."

"I am thrilled to be working with Bob " said Mr. Finch. "He has a great understanding of the opportunities and risks that CDFI banks have. With his direction, CB Resource will be able to better provide CDFI banks with the tools they need to be successful as they fulfil their mission. Having defined strategies and focused risk management programs will be critical for these banks."

Recently retired, Jones served as CEO of United Bank and United Bancorporation (OTCQX:UBAB). Additionally, he served as Chairman of UB Community Development. Jones' service extends into many critical areas of banking and advocating for CDFI services and advancement of its mission. In addition to being Chairman of CDBA, Jones was appointed by the President to serve on the Community Development Advisory Board of the CDFI Fund.

"Following our certification as a CDFI in 2010, I have personally seen the power of a progressive community bank deliver the unique capabilities of a CDFI," said Mr. Jones. "These organizations have proven the value of this model and their commitment to improve the future of challenged rural and urban communities across our country. These are times of opportunity and strength. CDFIs have an intentional advantage through the extension of resources and visibility. I look forward to working with CBR and mission driven banks to enhance their performance and fulfil their mission."

About CB Resource, Inc.

CB Resource, Inc. is a member company of Finance 500, Inc., a full-service broker-dealer serving over 2,000 banks nationwide. CBR is the only firm serving community banks that seamlessly integrates ERM, Strategic and Capital Plan solution within a fully integrated platform. These integrated solutions along with superior Board and Management reporting are setting a new standard serving community bank executives and their boards.

