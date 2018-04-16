CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award

"With ever-growing global competition, lending our collective voice to advance shared interests is an integral part of our jobs," said Jenette Ramos, senior vice president, Supply Chain & Operations. "Boeing and suppliers like CB Technologies have shown – and will continue to demonstrate – that together, we have the ability to shape aerospace policy, and positively impact the economy, employment and communities."

The Boeing Company and CB Technologies encourage policy awareness in support of the aerospace industry and manufacturing businesses across the U.S.

"It is an honor to receive this prestigious award from the Boeing Company," said CB Technologies Founder and CEO, Kelly Ireland. "We recognize the critical role of the extensive small business network and the support it brings to this effort. Small businesses are the lifeblood of this industry supporting every major program across the globe. CB Technologies will continue to advocate in support of Boeing and its missions."

About CB Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2001, CB Technologies is a premier, woman-owned technology solutions provider with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions for clients across the globe. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team members and strategic partnerships with the world's finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Hybrid IT, Asset Intelligence, Analytics and HPC, and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Copyright ©2018. CB Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow CB Technologies: Twitter and LinkedIn

CB Technologies Media Contact:

Ben Davies

CB Technologies, Inc.

888.241.7585

CBTmarketing@cbtechinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cb-technologies-inc-receives-boeing-excellence-in-advocacy-award-300630775.html

SOURCE CB Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbtechinc.com

