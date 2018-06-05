CB Technologies Reaches 8th Consecutive CRN Solution Provider 500 List

"I'm very proud of the CBT Team for earning yet another year on CRN's SP500," said CB Technologies' Founder & CEO, Kelly Ireland. "To make this list eight consecutive times, especially amidst our multi-year journey from VAR to strategic systems/solution integrator, demonstrates the exceptional standards we hold ourselves to daily. We look forward to another successful year as we strive to provide the industry's most innovative IT solutions."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."

The complete 2018 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/sp500.

About CB Technologies:

Founded in 2001, CB Technologies is a premier, woman-owned technology solutions provider with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions for clients across the globe. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class engineers and strategic partnerships with the world's finest providers of hardware and software solutions.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users.

