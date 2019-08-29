CB2 and GQ Collaborate on New Contemporary Collection for the Modern Man

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern home destination CB2 today announced a collaboration with renowned men's lifestyle brand and publication GQ. Together, CB2 and GQ created a first-of-its kind collection made for a man who wants a home as stylish as his wardrobe and anyone who is drawn to practical, yet disruptive and beautifully designed pieces.

Known for collaborating with interesting brands and people alike, CB2's new partnership with GQ follows a series of collaborators from Fred Segal and Charlie Ferrer, to goop and Lenny Kravitz.

"We're incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with people and brands who inspire us and have a specific point of view. We were really intrigued to look at home decor through the lens of the modern man," said CB2 President Ryan Turf. "We've long admired and respected GQ as an authority in men's fashion and lifestyle, and knew they were the perfect partner to create something special."

The CB2 x GQ collection features a mix of furniture and accessories that nod to classic, mid-century modern design with industrial touches, taking inspiration from cities with iconic architecture from Chicago to Palm Springs. The collection also balances a sense of toughness with more refined, sharp details such as metal, glass, vinyl and marble touches.

"We've always wanted to do a collection like this and know our readers love to make their homes feel and look great -- we couldn't have thought of a better partner than CB2," said Jim Moore, GQ's Creative Director At Large. "When creating the collection it was important to us that by using different materials and textures, everything could be matched together or mixed apart."

The line includes a variety of pieces from sofas and barstools to lighting and bathroom accessories, all priced between $3.95-$2,999 and available to shop on CB2.com and in CB2 stores.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's modern consumer by offering high quality, sophisticated design at an approachable price. The brand is today's destination for timeless yet edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality with an eclectic mix of products and decorating ideas. In addition to being a leader in online retail, the brand is rapidly expanding their physical footprint and currently has 18 locations across the U.S and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate and Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit www.cb2.com , or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About GQ

For over 60 years, GQ has been the leading men's multi-platform lifestyle brand, now available in print, online at GQ.com, and all social media verticals. The Pulitzer Prize-winning brand is published by Condé Nast, a division of Advance Publications. Condé Nast operates in twenty-five countries and is the world leader in exceptional content creation.

