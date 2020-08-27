CB2 Unveils Fall 2020 Collaboration with Interior Designer Kara Mann

The CB2 Kara Mann Collection brings the trained eye of a renowned interior designer to create a collection full of vision and depth that will appeal to both designers and consumers alike. From tonal swirl resin to slubbed sateen upholstery, the collection introduces new materials and seamlessly mixes Kara's irreverent and cool style with CB2's eclectic, yet sophisticated aesthetic.

"Kara is a creative visionary, and together we've created a collaboration that leads with quality and design, but at approachable price points," said CB2 President Ryan Turf. "While I think any design aficionado will recognize the edginess and high quality in every piece, the collection is still accessible enough to be mixed in with our customer's personal style."

The collection was inspired by Kara's '80s teenage dream bedroom, incorporating ruffles, polka dots and iridescence alongside new materials and modern lines to create a collection that looks back to live in the now.

"Authentic design comes to life when you ignore trends and follow your intuition. I loved working with CB2 to develop new, refreshing textures and materials for this collection so that everyone can find something unique and inspiring for their space," said interior designer Kara Mann. "CB2 has been a go-to brand for my clients for years, and they have an incredible network of manufacturers that brought the cool and casual vision of this collection to life."

Additional details of the CB2 Kara Mann Collection include:

Designed for Designers : To ensure this collection fits the needs of designers, this is the first CB2 collaboration that will offer bigger rugs, scaling all the way up to 10x14. Additionally, this is the first collection where all upholstery pieces will be a part of CB2's custom program, with a selection of fabrics exclusively curated by Kara.

: To ensure this collection fits the needs of designers, this is the first CB2 collaboration that will offer bigger rugs, scaling all the way up to 10x14. Additionally, this is the first collection where all upholstery pieces will be a part of CB2's custom program, with a selection of fabrics exclusively curated by Kara. New, Elevated Materials: Working with Kara Mann allowed CB2 to explore wide range of new techniques and materials such as tonal swirl resin, slubbed sateen upholstery, ultra-clear glass, sprayed concrete and silk lamp shades, as well as new styles like the slipcovered sofa, rolled arm sofa, ruffled edge console and two tone resin and pitted platinum dining table.

The CB2 Kara Mann Collection is the brand's latest collaboration, following successful collections with a wide variety of inspiration brands including GQ, goop, Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Fisher.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's modern consumer by offering high quality, sophisticated design at an approachable price. The brand is today's destination for timeless yet edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality with an eclectic mix of products and decorating ideas. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has 18 locations across the U.S and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate and Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit cb2.com , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Kara Mann

Kara Mann is the founder and creative director of KARA MANN established in 2005 with offices in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. Over the past fifteen years, Mann has acquired the reputation of a cultural vanguard for pushing the boundaries of tradition. Her impactful, refined interiors draw inspiration from a myriad of creative fields including art, architecture and fashion, where Mann began her career. Described by The Wall Street Journal as a "sparkplug in the world of design," Mann juxtaposes formal design elements with unexpected materiality, architecture and an irreverence that has attracted clients in the art, fashion, finance, music and entertainment industries.

A steady stream of residential and commercial projects caught the attention of Gwyneth Paltrow's goop, who sought her out to design their Chicago pop up. The same year she was enlisted to reinvigorate Baker Furniture's Milling Road line and debuted a collection of furniture that blurred the lines between classical and contemporary. In 2019, Mann launched KEPT, a line of elevated home essentials. Mann has been profiled in multiple design books and top publications worldwide including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, WWD, Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.

