CB2's "Designer Collective," the Global Roster of Visionaries You Need To Know

The Designer Collective ensures that the CB2 assortment has a soul, a point of view—there is a personal perspective and distinct hand behind each design. The share of designer talent has built CB2's collections for more than a decade—starting with a handful of designers in 2010, launching the first collaboration "CB2 x Novogratz," and expanding to formal reissues with the estates of global design legends such as the first reissue with Paul McCobb in 2021. More than 50 individual studios will design for CB2's current and upcoming seasonal collections.
"CB2 has long worked with some of the world's leading designers, but that's largely been unsung, so we are incredibly proud to introduce the Designer Collective and share our well-honed network with our customers," says CB2 President Ryan Turf. "Our designers are an integral part of our brand story. The unique perspective and expertise of each designer in the collective allows us to create both visually stunning and deeply meaningful collections, underscoring our dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and offering our customers something truly special."
From the material-made silhouettes of Bremen-based designer Jannis Ellenberger to the unconventional forms from Caleb Zipperer, the collective's diverse makeup of design philosophies allow CB2 to assemble and host unparalleled access to inspired pieces and quality design.
Meet CB2's Designer Collective:
- Evan Jerry of Studio ANANSI: The Canada-born designer and artist founded Studio ANANSI in 2018, creating work that perfectly marries form and function to create vintage-inspired shapes with unexpected design details. He is devoted to exploring Afrocentric and Black culture and heritages through a contemporary expression, with CB2 bestsellers including the T Black Marble Short Side Table and Senza White Glass Table Lamp.
- Ross Cassidy: The sought-after designer in Los Angeles-by-way-of-South-Africa is a master of luxe minimalism, transcending trends for a more timeless approach. CB2 bestsellers include the Laszlo Camel Brown Boucle Loveseat and Bozzi Taupe Mongolian Sheepskin Accent Chair.
- Kara Mann: Described as edgy, subversive and even goth, the Chicago-based designer's approachability and livability extends across all projects, with CB2 bestsellers including the Scrunch Black and White Table Lamp and Plinth Armless Peppered Grey Boucle Sofa.
- Farrah Sit: With evocative lighting, furniture and sculptural home objects, the NYC-based designer surfaces beauty from wells of tension, wedding spareness with the inherent grace of natural elements. CB2 bestsellers include the Neptune Travertine Wall Sconce and Amphora Black and White Ceramic Vase.
- Glenn Lawson and Grant Fenning of Lawson-Fenning: Beloved for their considered approach to materials and craftsmanship, the Los Angeles-based designer-maker duo expertly blend natural elements with the rich heritage of California Craft. Their work merges the formidable beauty of nature with simple, modern forms, with CB2 bestsellers including the Muir Camel Velvet Swivel Chair and Coronado Walnut Wood Credenza.
- Laura Blasco, Juanmi Juárez and Alex Estévez of Mermelada Estudio: All three designers from the Barcelona-based studio are trained in different creative fields in major cities across Europe. They describe their work as having an "elegant and carefree character." CB2 bestsellers include the Forte Channeled Saddle Leather Sofa and Carbon Brown Burl Wood Media Console.
- Kristen Georgi: The Atlanta-based fine artist specializes in figure painting and abstract expressionism, with a signature emotive, evocative style. CB2 bestsellers include the Arcadia Watercolor Linen Napkin and 'La Isla I' Framed Giclee Art Print.
- Ceci Thompson of VUUE: The Melbourne-based designer responds to a gap in the market for classic, customizable furniture pieces that are appropriate for both indoor and outdoor use, with CB2 bestsellers including the Horseshoe Ivory Lacquered Linen Coffee Table and Niche Neutral Burl Wood Console Table.
- Jannis Ellenberger: The Bremen-based designer's curiosity coupled with technical know-how and a sense for environmental concerns are crucial to his way of thinking. Spanning furniture designs, lighting and accessories, CB2 bestsellers include the Brace Cream Boucle Sofa and Bancroft Round Oak Pedestal Dining Table.
- Jennifer Stady of Laundry Studio: With a bold, experimental and modern style, the Portland, Oregon-based designer is inspired by the natural and urban beauty of the Pacific Northwest. CB2 bestsellers include the Arbor Floral Silk Throw Pillow and Canberra Organic Cotton Black and White Tea Towel.
- Caleb Zipperer: The Brooklyn-based industrial designer started his own studio in 2010. Since then, his pieces have been exhibited at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair, Wanted Designs and BKLYN Designs, with CB2 bestsellers including the Derrico Acacia Wood Coffee Table and Azalea Green Velvet Counter Stool.
- Brett Beldock: The former fashion designer turned product designer has gained acclaim for her crisp, creative approach to furnishings and decor, with CB2 bestsellers including the Avalon Rattan Bar Cabinet and Zora Black Rattan Outdoor Hanging Daybed.
- Molly Fitzpatrick: The Cleveland, Ohio-based designer combines her textile manufacturing knowledge with a bold and dynamic aesthetic to create thoughtful and lasting textiles and installations, with CB2 bestsellers including the Barcelos Light Brown Throw Pillow and Osric Block Print Cloth Napkin.
- Silvana Azzi Heras of House of Heras: As the founder of House of Heras, the Sydney-based designer is obsessed with print, color and texture, taking inspiration from the past but still remaining current. All pieces are designed to fit seamlessly into any home, with CB2 bestsellers including the Allure Copper Floral Hand-Knotted Wool Area Rug and Le Paradis White and Silver Dinnerware Set.
More than 2,500 exclusive products from the 2024 Designer Collective showcase are available exclusively at cb2.com.
