CB2's "Designer Collective," the Global Roster of Visionaries You Need To Know

The Designer Collective ensures that the CB2 assortment has a soul, a point of view—there is a personal perspective and distinct hand behind each design. The share of designer talent has built CB2's collections for more than a decade—starting with a handful of designers in 2010, launching the first collaboration "CB2 x Novogratz," and expanding to formal reissues with the estates of global design legends such as the first reissue with Paul McCobb in 2021. More than 50 individual studios will design for CB2's current and upcoming seasonal collections.

"CB2 has long worked with some of the world's leading designers, but that's largely been unsung, so we are incredibly proud to introduce the Designer Collective and share our well-honed network with our customers," says CB2 President Ryan Turf. "Our designers are an integral part of our brand story. The unique perspective and expertise of each designer in the collective allows us to create both visually stunning and deeply meaningful collections, underscoring our dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and offering our customers something truly special."

From the material-made silhouettes of Bremen-based designer Jannis Ellenberger to the unconventional forms from Caleb Zipperer, the collective's diverse makeup of design philosophies allow CB2 to assemble and host unparalleled access to inspired pieces and quality design.

Meet CB2's Designer Collective:

More than 2,500 exclusive products from the 2024 Designer Collective showcase are available exclusively at cb2.com .

