CB4 Announces Latest Grocery Store Partnership with Heinen's Fine Foods

CB4 detects unmet demand opportunities in stores at a SKU level using just pre-existing POS data. These opportunities are translated into actionable recommendations that are sent to the relevant team with guidance on how to capture the lost sales and improve the in-store customer experience. Implementation and onboarding takes only a few days, as the software requires no in-store hardware or external data sources.

Founded in 1929 as a neighborhood butcher shop by Joe Heinen, Heinen's Fine Foods has expanded into the preeminent neighborhood grocery store for the Cleveland and Chicago areas. A major reason for the chain's success is their constant innovation and ahead-of-the-curve thinking, and a consistent and focused emphasis on keeping customers happy.

"Product availability is the number one driver of customer satisfaction," said Jeff Heinen, Co-President of Heinen's. "When CB4 showed us their first set of opportunities, we discovered numerous operational decisions affecting our product availability. Implementing the solution is a quick and strategic win. We will be working smarter to improve the shopper experience, driving higher sales."

"Heinen's is famous for two things: their immaculate grocery stores and their obsession with customer service," said Yoni Benshaul, CEO of CB4. "We're delighted to partner with them to help achieve better customer satisfaction and increase same-store growth by focusing on correcting operational issues affecting the items their customers love the most."

CB4 provides a patented software solution for brick and mortar retailers that increases same-store growth by up to 3% using simple sales data. The software requires no hardware installation and most customers are up and running in a single day. With offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and Australia, CB4 is a proud partner of Sequoia Capital. For additional information, visit www.cb4.com. Follow us on Twitter at @CB4_Analytics and connect with us on LinkedIn.

