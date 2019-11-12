CB4 Report: 1,500 US Shoppers Reveal Their In-Store Experiences at 90+ Apparel Chains

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CB4 released their new white paper, State of the Industry 2019: Apparel Store Customer Experience Survey, which uncovers the in-store experiences of 1,500 shoppers at 90 top apparel stores. In it, readers will learn why shoppers select one store over another, whether they can find the products they want in stores, and how they rate their overall experiences in various apparel chains and in apparel verticals overall.

"Traditional apparel is in flux, as long-standing verticals like department stores are upended by big box stores and fast fashion brands," said Matthew McAlister, Director of Marketing at CB4. "Apparel retailers can use this survey to understand what's most important to shoppers and whether their stores are providing what shoppers want."

The most interesting findings include:

82% of shoppers report having left an apparel store without purchasing what they came for. When this happens, 23.4% head to a competitor, while only 15% order the item online for delivery with the same retailer.

The stores that lose out on the most sales due to in-store obstacles to are Luxury Department Stores (namely Neiman Marcus , Saks, etc.). The stores least likely to miss sales opportunities are Digital Natives Stores (including UNTUCKit and Outdoor Voices).

, Saks, etc.). The stores least likely to miss sales opportunities are Digital Natives Stores (including UNTUCKit and Outdoor Voices). The stores whose customers report the best overall in-store experiences are Bridge Apparel Stores (ex: LOFT, NY & Co.). The stores whose customers report the worst overall experiences are Fast Fashion Stores (Zara, H&M, etc.).

The most shoppable stores are Specialty Sizing Stores (ex: Lane Bryant , Catherine's), and the least shoppable stores are Digital Native Stores.

, Catherine's), and the least shoppable stores are Digital Native Stores. Customers report the most in-store obstacles to purchasing Footwear, followed by Pants, Tees/Polos, Jeans, and Shorts in descending order.

In the white paper, retailers can see how their vertical is performing against others. Retailers seeking more information on how their brand performed can request a free, customized report to learn exactly what customers reported about shopping at their stores.

