CBAK Energy Announces SGS Certification of Battery for Ultra-Low Temperature Application

DALIAN, China, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy", or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. ("CBAK Power") has obtained performance certification from the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company SGS for its special 26650 lithium-ion battery (the "Special 26650 Battery), specifically designed for the ultra-low temperature application.

CBAK Power is the world's first company to have received such certification from SGS, an internationally recognized inspection, appraisal, testing and certification organization and a recognized globally benchmark for quality and integrity, for battery technology in ultra-low temperature environments. SGS granted the Special 26650 Battery the certification after conducting various rate performance tests at different temperatures between -50°C and 30°C to a sample group provided by CBAK Power.



Mr. Yunfei Li, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy, commented, "The certification is a great testament to the operational efficiency of our unique batteries in ultra-low temperature environments as well as to our cutting-edge research and development capabilities. Our Special 26650 Battery receiving this certification further cements our technological leadership in the industry. By leveraging the prestigious third-party test report, we are well positioned to have this advanced product resonate with a growing customer base. In order to address diversified market demands, we will continue to build upon our strong technological strengths to innovate and expand our battery product portfolio."

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian and Nanjing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit www.cbak.com.cn .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and its subsidiary companies, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to meet its contract or agreement obligations; the uncertain market for the Company's lithium battery cells; business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of battery cells designed for energy storage; and risks related to CBAK Energy's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to CBAK Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other SEC reports that have been filed since the date of such annual report, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CBAK Energy's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. CBAK Energy undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless expressly requested by applicable law.

