CBAM Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary with Over $14 Billion Assets Under Management and Announces Investment Committee Additions

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM Partners, an alternative investment management firm, recently marked its fifth anniversary and announced the elevation of key professionals to its investment committees. Since its inception in 2016, CBAM has grown into five offices across the U.S. and Europe, with an experienced team of over 30 investment professionals investing across asset classes and delivering bespoke capital solutions to borrowers and financial sponsors.

Since its founding CBAM has closed 17 CLOs across the United States and Europe and, in response to client and market demand, expanded into adjacent areas where its expertise allows it to deliver attractive results for clients and stakeholders including private credit, capital markets, opportunistic credit, and equity investing. The firm has invested in more than 600 companies across its strategies.

"It's a privilege to celebrate CBAM's fifth anniversary with the extraordinary team we've built," said Don Young, Partner and Cofounder of CBAM. "As I look back on the last five years, I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished for our clients as well as the financing solutions we have provided for a broad range of borrowers and financial sponsors."

CBAM is also pleased to announce the addition of several experienced investment professionals to its investment committees in the US and Europe, recognizing their contributions in Research, Trading, and the Capital Markets:

Allie Fink – Vice President, Trader

– Vice President, Trader Jay Garrett – Managing Director & Cofounder, Portfolio Manager

– Managing Director & Cofounder, Portfolio Manager John Luczaj – Managing Director, Credit Research Team Leader

– Managing Director, Credit Research Team Leader Mike Manfred – Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets

– Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets Brendan McCourt – Managing Director, Trader

– Managing Director, Trader David Moradi – Managing Director, Credit Research Team Leader

– Managing Director, Credit Research Team Leader Eri Nosaka – Managing Director, Credit Research Team Leader

– Managing Director, Credit Research Team Leader Matt Wheelock – Managing Director, Credit Research Team Leader

"We are all incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the past five years and Don and I are appreciative of the tireless efforts of all of our colleagues that have enabled us to reach this point," said Mike Damaso, Partner and Cofounder of CBAM. "We're extremely excited about the future of the firm, particularly our growing private credit and capital markets platforms."

"With financing solutions across underwriting, broadly syndicated debt and private credit, we believe that we provide a comprehensive offering to our clients," said Mike Manfred, Head of Capital Markets at CBAM. "We have seen considerable activity across underwriting and lending, including transactions where we are serving as the agent, bringing CBAM's capital markets commitments to $4.5bn across more than 60 deals."

About CBAM

CBAM Partners, LLC, an Eldridge business, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in New York. With $14.3 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across asset classes for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds. To learn more about CBAM please visit www.cbam.com

