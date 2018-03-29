CBAM Closes Its First CLO of 2018 at $1 Billion

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM today announced that it has closed a $1 billion collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), with Credit Suisse acting as the lead arranger. Since inception, CBAM has closed five CLOs totaling more than $6.1 billion. CBAM was the largest U.S. issuer of new CLOs in 2017 at $5.1 billion.

CBAM's AUM now stands at $7.5 billion across multiple credit vehicles and separate accounts as of February 28, 2018.