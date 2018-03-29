NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM today announced that it has closed a $1 billion collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), with Credit Suisse acting as the lead arranger. Since inception, CBAM has closed five CLOs totaling more than $6.1 billion. CBAM was the largest U.S. issuer of new CLOs in 2017 at $5.1 billion.
CBAM's AUM now stands at $7.5 billion across multiple credit vehicles and separate accounts as of February 28, 2018.
About CBAM
CBAM, an Eldridge Industries portfolio company, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in NYC. With over $7.5 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across the credit spectrum for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds.
About Eldridge Industries
Eldridge Industries ("Eldridge") is a private investment firm which provides debt and equity capital to support growing companies. Eldridge invests across diversified industries with a focus on media and sports, insurance, real estate development, asset lending and financing, branded food and hospitality, and asset management businesses. In particular, the firm seeks to build and grow companies led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbam-closes-its-first-clo-of-2018-at-1-billion-300621981.html
SOURCE CBAM
Share this article