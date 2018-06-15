CBAM Closes Its Second CLO of 2018 at $1 Billion

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM today announced that it has closed a $1 billion collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), with Goldman Sachs acting as lead arranger. In addition, CBAM priced CBAM 2018 -7 on June 8th at $756 million, with BAML acting as lead arranger. CBAM 2018 -7 is expected to close in July and will bring CBAM's total CLO issuance to $7.9 billion since August 2016. In 2017, CBAM was the largest U.S. issuer of new CLOs at $5.1 billion.

CBAM's AUM now stands at $8.9 billion across multiple credit vehicles and separate accounts as of April 30, 2018.