CBAM Closes Its Second CLO of 2018 at $1 Billion

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM today announced that it has closed a $1 billion collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), with Goldman Sachs acting as lead arranger. In addition, CBAM priced CBAM 2018 -7 on June 8th at $756 million, with BAML acting as lead arranger. CBAM 2018 -7 is expected to close in July and will bring CBAM's total CLO issuance to $7.9 billion since August 2016. In 2017, CBAM was the largest U.S. issuer of new CLOs at $5.1 billion.
CBAM's AUM now stands at $8.9 billion across multiple credit vehicles and separate accounts as of April 30, 2018.
About CBAM
CBAM, an Eldridge Industries portfolio company, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in NYC. With over $8.9 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across the credit spectrum for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds.
About Eldridge Industries
Eldridge Industries ("Eldridge") is a private investment firm specializing in providing both debt and equity capital. Eldridge invests across diversified industries with a focus on media and sports, insurance, real estate development, asset lending and financing, branded food and hospitality, and asset management businesses. In particular, the firm seeks to build and grow companies led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London.
