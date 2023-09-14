CBAS and WAYS Invite Applications for the World Association of Young Scientists Sustainable Development Goals Award

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the pressing global challenges of sustainable development, the World Association of Young Scientists (WAYS), in collaboration with the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS) is proud to announce the prestigious World Association of Young Scientists Sustainable Development Goals Award (WAYS SDG Award). This prestigious award aims to celebrate and support young scientists who have made significant contributions to advancing sustainable development goals (SDGs) through their innovative basic and applied science research and engineering endeavors.

The WAYS SDG Award is made possible with the sponsorship of the China Association for Science and Technology and the Wenzhou World Young Scientist Growth Foundation. In addition, it has the support and partnership of esteemed organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme, International Science Council, Steering Committee of the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development, and Global Young Academy.

Nominations for the WAYS SDG Award are now open, and both self-nominations and nominations by organizations are encouraged. Nominees must be aged 45 years or younger, with no restrictions based on nationality or gender. Qualifying candidates should demonstrate significant innovative achievements and exceptional contributions towards one or more of the assessed United Nations SDGs or engage in international science programs and projects related to SDGs.

The WAYS SDG Award emphasizes solving global challenges through science and engineering. The evaluation criteria center on eight SDGs, with a focus on technology for breeding, animal and plant hybridization, and nutritional engineering (Zero Hunger, SDG#2), water resources and pollution control (Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG#6), sustainable energy (Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG#7), disaster reduction and urban development (Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG#11), addressing climate change (Climate Action, SDG#13), marine conservation (Life Below Water, SDG#14), and terrestrial biodiversity preservation (Life on Land, SDG#15).

Following a rigorous evaluation process, five entries will be selected to receive monetary reward of RMB 1 million. Furthermore, winners will receive a WAYS membership, opportunities to participate in high-level international scientific summits, engage in relevant United Nations activities, priority support for research projects, and other associated incentives.

Applications for the WAYS SDG Award will be accepted globally until September 20, 2023. All valuation stages will be completed by the end of October 2023 and winners will be announced before November 10, 2023.

To submit nominations, interested parties are invited to visit the official nomination form.

For those facing difficulties with the online application, a downloadable form is available at the official CBAS website which may be sent to [email protected] to register interest.

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to join in recognizing and celebrating the remarkable contributions of young scientists who are propelling sustainable development and shaping a brighter future for all.

