CBC Group R-Bridge Healthcare Fund Announces up to US$50 Million Financing for Human Investments Ltd. to Fund Motiva® Market Expansion

Non-dilutive growth financing of up to US$50 million , with a synthetic royalty feature, and availability linked to achievement of certain sales milestones

Proceeds from the financing will fund Human Investments Ltd.'s expansion of Motiva® devices in Asia

Transaction highlights R-Bridge's commitment to supporting access to innovative, high-quality, and safe healthcare solutions

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R-Bridge Healthcare Fund ("R-Bridge"), an affiliate of CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, today announced the closing of a non-dilutive growth financing facility of up to US$50 million for Human Investments Ltd.

Human Investments Ltd., through its subsidiaries Motiva Korea and Motiva China, is the exclusive distribution partner in Korea and China for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.'s innovative femtech solutions in breast health, breast aesthetics and breast reconstruction. The transaction provides Human Investments Ltd. access to non-dilutive growth financing of up to US$50 million, with a synthetic royalty feature, and availability tied to achieving certain sales milestones. The proceeds will support Motiva Korea's continued growth and market-leading position in the Korean medical aesthetics and reconstruction market. In addition, it will fund the market expansion of Motiva China, following Establishment Labs' National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval in November 2023 for the sale of Motiva® devices in China.

Dr. Michael Keyoung, Senior Managing Director & Head of Private Credit and Royalty at CBC Group, said "R-Bridge is pleased to partner with Human Investments Ltd. in supporting the Asian commercial launch of its innovative and differentiated solutions. We are impressed by the success of Human Investments Ltd. in establishing market leadership in the global benchmark Korean medical aesthetic and reconstruction market. This financing demonstrates our commitment to supporting promising healthcare companies in expanding access to innovative, high-quality and safe solutions aimed at improving health and wellness."

John Lim, Founder and CEO of Human Investments Ltd., said "Within three years of its launch in Korea, we established Motiva® as the preferred and market-leading brand for augmentation and reconstructive mammaplasty in the Korean women's health market, and we anticipate replicating that success across Asia. Surgeons and consumers are highly attuned to the latest innovations in science and technology, and we are excited about the opportunities this financing will provide Human Investments Ltd. to position Motiva® as a truly innovative and differentiated option in the Asian medical aesthetic and reconstruction market."

About R-Bridge

R-Bridge Healthcare Fund is an affiliate of CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm with an AUM of $9 billion, headquartered in Singapore with offices in U.S., Asia, and Europe. With a diversified, multi-product strategy, CBC Group focuses on platform-building, buyout, private credit and royalties, and real estate, across the healthcare space, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, and healthcare services.

R-Bridge was founded in 2019 to provide alternative, non-dilutive financing for healthcare companies backed by royalties, revenue interests and other cash flow generated by sales of healthcare products and services in Asia as well as globally, with the intent to generate attractive and non-correlated returns for investors. R-Bridge raised its inaugural fund in 2020 and is currently investing from its successor fund, RBF II.

For further information, please visit www.cbridgecap.com

About Human Investments Ltd.

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, Human Investments Ltd. is the exclusive distribution partner in Korea and China for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women's health and wellness through the power of science, engineering, and technology. Through its subsidiaries Motiva Korea and Motiva China, Human Investments Ltd. currently markets Motiva® devices in the Korea and China markets. Motiva® Devices, known for their advanced 3D negative imprinting technology, are recognized for their superior safety and natural look and feel. The Motiva Flora® tissue expander is used to improve outcomes in breast reconstruction following breast cancer and it is the only regulatory-approved expander in the world with an integrated port using radio-frequency technology that is MRI conditional. Since first becoming commercially available in 2010, nearly four million Motiva® devices have been delivered to plastic and reconstructive surgeons in over 85 countries in which they are available. The Motiva® device recently received U.S. FDA approval, representing the first new breast implant PMA approved by the U.S. FDA since 2013. Following regulatory approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in November 2023, Motiva® devices were launched in February 2024 in China, leveraging its position as a market leader in Korea.