CBC Holdings Welcomes Strategic Investment from Hildene Capital Management

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Holdings ("CBC" or the "Company"), a Philadelphia-area financial services group, announced today that Hildene Capital Management, LLC ("Hildene"), a credit-focused asset manager, has become a new strategic investor in the Company. Hildene acquired a minority stake, and CBC's management team remains the majority owner. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CBC is comprised of two niche financial businesses:

Deed Street Capital

( ) – a buyer of structured settlements, annuities, and other deferred payments. Deed Street Capital ( deedstreetcapital.com ) – a purchaser of private mortgage notes.

"Hildene brings fresh energy and expertise to our group," said William Skrym, CEO of CBC. "This relationship gives us the capital and capabilities to expand faster and strengthen our position as a leading investor in unique financial assets."

About Hildene Capital Management

Hildene Capital Management is a multi-strategy credit manager specializing in structured credit, asset-based lending, and insurance solutions. The firm is currently employee-owned and emphasizes investor alignment, innovation, and opportunistic investing across credit markets.

About CBC Holdings

CBC Holdings is a Philadelphia-area financial services group focused on investing in niche and illiquid assets. Through its subsidiaries — CBC Settlement Financing, a leading purchaser of structured settlements, annuities, and other deferred payment streams, and Deed Street Capital, a buyer of private mortgage notes — the firm provides liquidity solutions for individuals and investors while pursuing long-term growth in specialized financial markets.

