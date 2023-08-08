CBC Summit announces Avichal Garg of Electric Capital as Keynote Speaker

News provided by

CBC Summit

08 Aug, 2023, 11:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Co-Founder of Electric Capital, one of the largest crypto venture firms globally, to kick off CBC Summit 2023 as Keynote Speaker."

CBC Summit, an executive-level event featuring 100+ industry leaders and regulators focused on crypto banking & compliance, announces Avichal Garg as the opening keynote speaker for their inaugural DC-based event.

Mr. Garg is a successful entrepreneur with executive experience at Google and Facebook, which acquired his previous company. As an angel investor, Avichal has invested in 15 unicorns and 5 decacorns including Airtable, Boom Supersonic, Color Genomics, Cruise, Deel, Figma, Newfront Insurance, Notion, Nova Credit, Pulley, and others.

Mr. Garg co-founded Electric Capital in 2018 and has grown it to one of the largest crypto venture firms globally. Electric is an investor in many of the leading web3 protocols and companies such as Bitwise, Bitnomial, dYdX, Eigenlayer, Espresso, Frax, Kraken, Magic Eden, NEAR, and Solana.

CBC Summit's inaugural event showcases an impressive lineup of speakers from some of the leading companies in the space including Coinbase, Elliptic, Kraken, Ledger, Stripe, CipherTrace (A Mastercard Company) and others. The CBC Speaker Page lists all panelists confirmed at this point.

CBC Summit will also include significant government regulator attendance and feature speakers from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Highlighting the importance of industry and government participation, Mr. Garg adds,

"Banking and compliance challenges are consistently top of mind for the crypto industry, and I'm glad that CBC Summit is bringing together industry leaders and government regulators to collaborate on a path forward."

Panel topics at CBC Summit 2023 include:

CBC Summit Co-Founder, Peter Joukov, adds:

"We are very focused on ensuring the right leaders across crypto, banking, & compliance participate and have an opportunity to collaborate and discuss the future of the industry. We're beyond excited that Avichal will be the keynote speaker for our first event and appreciate the time and effort all of our speakers and participating companies are taking to be involved."

Register now for the inaugural CBC Summit on September 28th, 2023, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. (REGISTER).

About: The CBC Team created and operates a portfolio of events dedicated to tackling banking & compliance challenges in emerging industries. More information at https://www.cbcsummit.io/.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CBC Summit

