CBCC Global Research Rebrands to REV Clinical to Reflect Next Stages of Growth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBCC Global Research, a multi-national clinical contract research organization ("CRO") with deep experience in designing and managing clinical trials across its core therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, and rare diseases, today announced the launch of its comprehensive rebrand and name change to REV Clinical, reflecting the organization's focus on designing and delivering on the industry's most advanced clinical trials with leading sponsors globally.

The name REV reflects Reliability, Excellence, and Velocity. With its new branding, REV Clinical carries forward its deep heritage and expertise in clinical oncology and rare diseases from its founding out of the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center in Bakersfield, California, and further positions the company for its next stages of growth with leading pharmaceutical companies based on advanced clinical trial design, REV's global site network, executional excellence, and resulting speed in generating clinical trial results.

"REV Clinical represents both who we are today and where we are going," said Manoj Vyas, Chief Executive Officer of REV Clinical. "Our teams have always been focused on the most advanced clinical designs, patient access in our global site networks, and a very close engagement with our sponsors. This new identity captures our focus in designing and executing studies with both velocity and integrity, while continuing to deliver the close engagement, communication, and trust that our partners have come to know."

The new brand identity is now live across all channels including www.revclinical.com.

About REV Clinical

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, with additional operations in Ahmedabad, India, REV Clinical is a leading, multi-national clinical contract research organization with deep experience in designing and managing clinical trials across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, and rare diseases. REV Clinical provides end-to-end clinical trial services—spanning clinical study design, project management, data analysis, regulatory strategy and medical writing across Phase I–IV clinical trials.

