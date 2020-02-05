CBC/Radio-Canada Chooses Dejero for Field Contribution Technology

A major project that CBC is currently undertaking is relocating the broadcaster's French Services HQ to the groundbreaking all-IP 'Maison de Radio-Canada' (MRC) broadcast center in Montreal. Upon completion later this year, the new SMPTE ST 2110 compliant MRC will stand as one of the most advanced, state-of-the-art IP broadcast facilities in the world, supporting CBC's multiplatform and ever-increasing digital strategy. As a long-time partner of CBC in the area of field contribution, Dejero is supporting the all-IP infrastructure at the MRC by providing the national broadcaster with the latest Dejero solutions including WayPoint 204 SMPTE ST 2110 receivers, EnGo 260 mobile transmitters, rack-mounted PathWay transmitters, and the LivePlus mobile app for iOS and Android devices across the network. Dejero is also providing CBC with connectivity and cloud-management services.

"Dejero's proven track record, partnership, and ongoing support have been invaluable to CBC over the last decade," commented François Vaillant, executive director, engineering solutions at CBC/Radio-Canada. "Some of the key factors that stood out for us when we examined Dejero's technology during the selection process, were that their solutions clearly met CBC's needs and expectations, being reliable and agile, particularly when broadcasting in bandwidth-constrained scenarios from the field."

"We are thrilled to have been re-selected as the field contribution technology partner of CBC/Radio-Canada, a close relationship we have cultivated for over a decade," said Bogdan Frusina, founder of Dejero. "We look forward to continuing our support of CBC/Radio-Canada as it transitions to IP workflows and completes its groundbreaking project in Montreal."

This announcement comes on the back of a successful year for Dejero that saw the company being awarded a second prestigious Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award recognizing its innovation in the industry, thanks to its Smart Blending Technology and unique hybrid encoding approach. Last year, Dejero was awarded its first Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for 'excellence in engineering creativity', honoring a decade of achievements in the field of live transmission driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere.

About Dejero

Driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero blends multiple Internet connections to deliver fast and dependable connectivity required for cloud computing, online collaboration, and the secure exchange of video and data. With its global partners, Dejero supplies the equipment, software, connectivity services, cloud services, and support to provide the uptime and bandwidth critical to the success of today's organizations. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for broadcast-quality video transport and high-bandwidth Internet connectivity around the world. For more information, visit www.dejero.com .

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster with a mandate to 'inform, enlighten and entertain', and plays a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As a trusted news source, it offers a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. The broadcaster is leading a transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

