CBCS Announces New Labels, Aimed at Enhancing Collector Experience

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comic Book Certification Services (CBCS), a leading authority in comic book & magazine grading and certification, announced today the launch of their highly-anticipated New Labels, ushering in a new era of innovation and security for comic book & magazine collectors and enthusiasts. This exciting development reflects CBCS's commitment to offering cutting-edge services and setting new standards for the Comic Book and Magazines industry.

CBCS new comic book grading labels.

What sets the New CBCS Labels apart is their unmatched security features, but they've also made major changes to the front, back and top of their labels, such as: easier identification of books that contain restoration, holofoil embellishments added to the top label, enlarged grade font and more. For a detailed overview of these new features, questions and more information, please visit www.cbcscomics.com/comic-book-magazine-grading

"Collectors are the heart of our business. We listened and we're the first to deliver. The New Labels are the latest milestone in putting our customers first and striving to make changes that enhance the collector experience," said West Stephan, Director of CBCS. "We firmly believe that these labels represent the pinnacle of quality and best of security features. The industry has been waiting for this moment."

"To help the community through the transition, starting October 23rd we're offering a discounted rate of $10 for comic books/$12 for magazines for all reholder orders received by the end of November. We are committed to serving our valued customers and ensuring their collections are both secure and visually striking," added West.

Effective October 23rd, every order that's processed (including submissions already in-house) will receive the new labels.

About CBCS:

Comic Book Certification Services (CBCS) provides certification and grading services for collectors and hobbyists in the comic book & magazine industry, offering decades of professional experience. Services include Grading, Certification, Encapsulation, Pressing & Cleaning, Signature Authentication, Signature Verification and Original Art. As a part of Beckett Collectibles, LLC, the most trusted name in the grading and authentication industry, CBCS has been at the forefront of comic book certification for years.

About Beckett Collectibles:

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most exceptional products and services for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby. With over 30 years' experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is uniquely positioned to become the world's premier alternative assets platform.

