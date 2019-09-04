NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With CBD products vastly growing in popularity, an increase in dangerous products has been spotted in the corresponding market. In order to avoid further spread of some malevolent misinformation, a CBD product analyst committee was held. The analysts released a verified protocol depicting the best CBD products of 2019 in the U.S. market on AllBestCBDOil.com — a reader-supported, community enlightenment platform.

The Verified Best CBD Oil Protocol of 2019

People have little time and no knowledge to quickly identify undiscovered details about CBD brands and their products. That's why independent investigators formed a committee and created an online instrument to decrease customer's time spent on deciding which product to choose.

Aron Smolen, the in-house chief editor of AllBestCBDOil, notes:

"It was only a matter of time when the CBD oil industry would be filled with fakes. Together with the team of analysts, we've acquired and processed a huge quantity of information — it was all done in order to uncover the best 2019 CBD products in the U.S."

Laura Mogen, the senior editor of AllBestCBDOil, emphasizes the potential dangers of fake CBD products dominating the CBD industry:

"Counterfeit CBD products aren't only a health and safety risk — they extend further from the users themselves and actually damage the reputation of certified CBD product providers. That is why a protocol like this was a must — it will help people avoid scams and turn to reliable product providers."

Both the chief and senior editors agreed that in order to guarantee complete result objectivity, manual input was a must. After all, the point of such an article is to help CBD users find out more about products that are actually worth paying attention to.

Aaron Smolen talks about the informative side of the protocol:

"The CBD industry, like many others, has always had a certain juxtaposition between customer interest and researching whether the product they are using is legitimate. Users often want to get a 'quick fix' without investing too much time into research — that's the reason why we have so many malicious providers seeking to exploit the average CBD enthusiast.

The best CBD oil 2019 protocol doesn't only serve as a waypoint of the best CBD products and their providers — it's also a source of information to help you educate yourself on what's worth trusting, and what you should avoid."

While the protocol is a constant work in progress, both Aaron and Laura exclaim that the current state of the list is satisfactory, and users will find answers to the most common questions that they might have related to CBD verified products.

Learn more: Best CBD Oil - 2019 U.S. Protocol

Media Contact:

Aaron Smolen

hello@allbestcbdoil.com

Related Images

u-s-best-cbd-oil-2019.jpg

U.S. Best CBD Oil 2019

The Verified Best CBD Oil Protocol of 2019

Related Links

US Best CBD Oil of 2019

Best CBD Oil for Pain of 2019

SOURCE AllBestCBDOil.com

Related Links

https://www.allbestcbdoil.com

