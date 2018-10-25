CBD-Based Product Popularity is Set to Grow the Hemp Industry

NEW YORK, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to data compiled by Hemp Biz Journal, a division of New Frontier Data, the U.S. hemp industry sales grew to USD 820 Million 2017 while growing by 16% within the year. The U.S. hemp industry is projected to grow to USD 1.9 Billion by 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 14.4%. The market was mainly driven by hemp-derived products, which drove in USD 190 Million in sales. The market is projected to grow due to continued demand for CBD-based products as well as the demand for food, personal care and industrial segments. Koios Beverage Corp. (OTC: KBEVF), Aphria Inc. (OTC: APHQF), Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), Organigram Holdings Inc. (OTC: OGRMF), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)

In 2017, the food sector for hemp-based products contributed approximately 17% to the total sales in the market. The food sector is highly attractive due to CBD-based beverages growing heavily. CBD-based products can serve for both recreational and medicinal purposes, allowing them to diversify into different sectors of the cannabis market. The market for CBD-based beverages led many large cap companies to invest into cannabis companies, in efforts to research and produce beverages. "Interest has spiked from the beer industry on mounting evidence of a substitution relationship between cannabis and alcohol, while large soda companies increasingly view CBD as a natural fit within their strategically important wellness offerings," Canaccord Genuity Bobby Burleson said, according to Bloomberg.

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTC: KBEVF) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: KBEV). Last week the company announced, "a distribution deal with Northern Colorado's FC Food Co-Op, Mountain Avenue Market, exposing the Company's products to thousands of new customers each week.

"It's a great fit," says Chris Miller, CEO and founder of Koios. "This is truly a Colorado company and a community grocer, with more than 2,000 local items for sale in the store," said Miller. "Founded in Fort Collins by the community for the community, the Food Co-Op shares our values and is dedicated to things like sustainability, organic products, recycling, and most of all, to its members."

The Co-Op is a vital part of the natural food scene in Fort Collins, situated in the Rocky Mountain foothills about 97 km north of Denver. It was started in the early '70's by a group of university students who wanted to bring healthy, affordable food to Northern Colorado. Koios's unique blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds help enhance brain function such as focus, memory retention, mental capacity and concentration, without using harmful chemicals or artificial stimulants. Its formula includes superfoods such as lion's mane mushroom, which contains bioactive substances with beneficial effects on the body, brain, heart and gut.

Koios's line of beverages are now available for sale at the Co-Op.

About Koios Beverage Corp. - The company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE and Wishing-U-Well. Koios is also the sole owner of Cannavated Beverage Corp., a subsidiary that develops beverage products and formulas for the expanding cannabis market. Through its agreement with Keef Brands, the largest producer of cannabis beverages in North America, Cannavated enjoys distribution throughout the state of Colorado and is preparing for distribution in additional U.S. states where cannabis use is legal. Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.mentaltitan.com/ …"

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB: APHQF) is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, product quality and innovation. Aphria Inc. recently announced that it has completed its first shipment of cannabis oil to its Argentina-based subsidiary ABP, S.A., a pharmaceutical import and distribution company. In accordance with a previously announced supply agreement, the Company delivered 1,500 bottles of Aphria's Rideau CBD oil, which were provided to Hospital de Pediatria Garrahan, a leading pediatric hospital located in Buenos Aires, for use in a clinical study focused on treating refractory epilepsy in children. Aphria acquired ABP last month when the Company closed its acquisition of LATAM Holdings Inc., expanding the Company's global footprint to include a leading presence in Latin America and the Caribbean. "Argentina will play a foundational role as Aphria cements its leadership in medical cannabis throughout the region," said Vic Neufeld, Chief Executive Officer of Aphria. "Aphria and ABP, in close partnership with the Argentinean government, continue to advance opportunities for medical cannabis in the country, including the potential for in-country cultivation. We are also proud to support the critical and necessary research being undertaken by Hospital Garrahan on the treatment of refractory epilepsy in children with our Rideau CBD oil."

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Youngevity International, Inc. recently announced the expansion of its HEMPFX line with the launch of two new hemp-derived cannabidiol products: HempFX™ Hydration™ - Sleep and HempFX™ Hydration™ - Pure. Both products are expected to be available in November of this year. These tablet-based products will be used with Youngevity's Y-DR8+ proprietary, portable water bottle system designed to help provide great tasting water and reduce chemicals found in tap water. The Y-DR8 filter features (ACC) activated carbon cloth and is portable to fit today's "On the go lifestyle." The cannabidiol tablets will be housed above the water line and consumed as the water flows over the tablets. "This bottle system is intended to provide people with a revolutionary point-of-use water system for great tasting, water and enables consumers to customize tap water based upon their health and wellness needs. It is a beverage technology that we expect will have broad consumer appeal and we are extremely excited to combine this technology with the benefits hemp-based CBD," stated Rick Anson, Vice President of Innovation and Emerging Markets of Youngevity.

Source: https://ygyi.com/2018/10/04/youngevity-announces-the-release-of-two-new-hemp-derived-cannabidiol-products-which-leverages-ygyis-y-dr8-beverage-technology/

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. Organigram Holdings Inc. recently announced that is has closed the previously-announced private placement investment in Eviana Health Corporation. Organigram, along with an institutional strategic investor, each participated 50% in a USD 10 Million debenture offering by Eviana. "In Organigram we have a strategic ally that will join us as we continue to capitalize on the international CBD market into the future. We have also strengthened our balance sheet as we scale up our production operation and fund our ambitious future growth plans in the international CBD market," stated Avram Adizes, Chief Executive Officer of the Eviana.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced the initiation of a multi-national, randomized, double blind placebo controlled Clinical study of Cannabidiol (CBD) in Children and Adolescents with Fragile X (CONNECT-FX). The CONNECT-FX trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of ZYN002 (CBD Gel) in children ages three to 17 with full mutation Fragile X syndrome (FXS). FXS is a genetic condition that causes intellectual disability, behavioral and learning challenges and is the most common known single-gene cause of autism spectrum disorder. Top line results are expected in the second half of 2019. "We are excited to initiate CONNECT-FX, the first-of-its-kind clinical study evaluating transdermally-delivered ZYN002 as a treatment for the debilitating behaviors associated with Fragile X syndrome," said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. "We look forward to demonstrating the clinical effects of ZYN002 in treating some of the most common behavioral symptoms of Fragile X syndrome. If successful, ZYN002 has the potential to become the first product indicated for the treatment of behavioral symptoms of Fragile X syndrome and help address the ongoing needs of the children and families impacted by this syndrome."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Koios Beverage Corp., financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com