CBD Black Friday Sale: Kickoff Your Holidays Right With FAB CBD

It's safe to say that this year has certainly been unlike any other. Due to the recent Covid pandemic, families are struggling, more students are in need of vital technology in order to succeed in school while distance learning, and many small businesses are fighting to stay afloat. Along with all of the issues that Covid has caused are also ones that continue to weigh heavy on the hearts of Americans as well as people from all over the world.

This holiday season, the team at FAB CBD is doubling down on their charity efforts through their Black Friday Sale by donating $10,000 to help fund a struggling small business and $10,000 to charities that help find missing children.

"We are going to donate over $10,000 to different charities that are out to help find missing children. There are some 400,000 missing kids in 2020. That is just wild to think about," said FAB CBD's founder in a recent statement. "We are also donating over $10,000 to a struggling business that is living a nightmare right now through Covid. We are entrepreneurs, so we understand the struggle. We were able to successfully navigate through Covid, but not everyone else was able to, so we want to help."

A study conducted in May of this year by researchers at the University of Illinois, Harvard Business School, Harvard University, and the University of Chicago found that at least two percent of small businesses in the United States have closed their doors forever due to the Covid pandemic. When put into actual numbers, this small percentage translates to well over 100,000 businesses that have permanently shut down.

Small businesses are the lifeblood of any community. Not only do small businesses help their communities thrive, they also offer residents many unique products and services that cannot be found or purchased at big box retailers. Small businesses have a charm and a character that keep people coming back for more. Likewise, small business owners have become just like family to the patrons that frequent their stores. The death of small businesses must be prevented at all costs if our communities wish to continue growing and flourishing. This year, the team at FAB CBD has accepted this mission.

As previously mentioned, FAB CBD's other goal is to donate much-needed funding to charities that help find missing children. According to the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, at least 700,000 people, primarily women and children, are trafficked within or across international borders. Moreover, approximately 50,000 women and children are trafficked into the United States every year. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, reports that according to the FBI, there were 421,394 National Crime Information Center, or NCIC, entries for missing children in 2019 alone. Finally, on its website, the NCMEC reports that in 2019, of the nearly 26,300 reported runaways, 1 in 6 were likely to be victims of child sex trafficking.

This year, when you shop FAB CBD's Black Friday Sale, you will be helping the FAB CBD team make an impactful difference in the lives of a small business owner and survivors of child abduction/child sex trafficking. Don't miss out on this special opportunity to help others while you stock up on your favorite products.

Since 2017, FAB CBD has been on a mission to boost the health of its customers through the creation of high-quality full-spectrum CBD products. The team at FAB CBD seeks to enable everyone to live a healthy lifestyle through innovation, science, and top-notch products that are crafted at FAB CBD, FAB Nutrition, and FAB Pets.

FAB CBD is best known for its highly-rated CBD products that include a line of organic full-spectrum oils in varying strengths and flavors, CBD Chews, CBD Topical Cream, CBD Dog Treats, a line of CBD-free green superfoods, and the brand's latest offerings of its Terpene Blend CBD Calm Vape Pen, and CBD Body Salve.

During FAB CBD's Black Friday Sale, customers can shop all products for up to 50% off storewide. All products will be marked down, and no coupon code is needed.

FAB CBD's Black Friday Sale runs from November 17-30, 2020.

SOURCE FAB CBD