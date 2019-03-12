CBD Brands Appoints Dr. Hector Alila to Board of Directors, Strengthening Company's Research and Clinical Capacities

JUPITER, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Brands , a cutting-edge wellness brand dedicated to exploring the multiple therapeutic and medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD) via a multitude of convenient products, announced today it is appointing Dr. Hector Alila to its Board of Directors. Dr. Alila, brings 30 years of demonstrated leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry and has served as the Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of Esperance Pharmaceutical Inc. for the past 13 years. His experience in guiding the Houston-based Esperance through the clinical development of novel, targeted cancer therapeutics will be key in his role with CBD Brands as he helps lead the company's innovative and nascent research into the medical and therapeutic uses of CBD in fighting various diseases.

"At CBD Brands, we truly feel that CBD can be a miracle compound, of sorts. We see tremendous potential for it in helping the population at large both medically and therapeutically, and so we're taking every step to make sure our Board is filled only with the most capable professionals to allow us to explore every possible avenue with our products," Brian John, CEO of CBD Brands said about the appointment. "As such, appointing Dr. Alila was a perfect fit. What he has accomplished with Esperance is nothing short of incredible, and his three decades of working in autoimmune and cancer drug development makes me confident there is nobody better to help our company discover all the various uses of CBD."

As John referenced, Dr. Alila has spent the past thirty years in drug and product development leadership roles within the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Prior to his work with Esperance, Dr. Alila served as the Senior Vice President at Protalex, Inc. for three years, where he helmed the development of a drug currently in clinical trials for autoimmune diseases. He has also previously served as the Vice President of Product Development at Cell Pathways, Inc. (which was acquired by Astellas Pharma Inc.) and Director of Biology/Pharmacology at GeneMedicine, Inc. (which merged with Megabios to become Valentis, Inc.). He has also served in several research, development, and management positions at SmithKline Beecham–now known as GlaxoSmithKline. He has a Ph.D. in physiology and immunology from Cornell University.

"I'm humbled by the opportunity to join the Board," Dr. Alila said. "CBD has shown incredible promise in pre-clinical trials for the potential treatment of a vast array of medical conditions ranging from cancer to neurological conditions. Having worked in autoimmune and cancer drug research and development recently, it's always exhilarating to get the chance to work in a new field of research that is still developing. We don't know all the potential therapeutic uses for CBD yet, but I look forward to to helping CBD Brands try to find as many uses as possible."

"For us, this is a match made in heaven," said John. "We couldn't feel more secure in our company's path than with Dr. Alila helping to navigate us."

Beyond his professional experience, Dr. Alila has maintained a prolific career in the academic and research communities at large having published more than 40 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals, and two book chapters. He currently holds 12 issued patents and has received numerous awards for his groundbreaking medical research. He will help shepherd CBD Brands as it works to bring multiple products to market and explore clinical trials in the rapidly growing hemp-derived CBD market, which experts predict will grow to $22 billion by 2022 .

About CBD Brands

CBD Brands is a leading a cutting-edge wellness brand dedicated to exploring the multiple therapeutic and medical uses of cannabidiol via a collection of convenient products and services not found anywhere else in the industry. By utilizing first-of-its-kind genetic profiling and establishing an unbiased online repository for CBD products, news, and reviews, CBD Brands is an all-in-one stop for the discerning CBD buyer that offers unparalleled precision in matching customers with the correct CBD products for their exact physiological needs. It is dedicated to advancing research into the multitude of medical and therapeutic uses of CBD for treatment of common ailments like cancer, arthritis, anxiety, and insomnia, among others. The Company was formed in 2019 by a collection of professionals from the pharmaceutical, biotech, and financial industries, and is headquartered in Naples, Florida. For investor relations, please visit CBDBrands.com , or follow the brand on Facebook and Twitter.

