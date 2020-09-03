CBD Brands Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script Launch New/Improved Lineup of CBD Edibles and Topicals -- Including Lip Balm, Vape and Lollipops

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget™, the manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products from Hemp Bombs®, Nature's Script™ and Perfect Paws Hemp™ for pets, announced today new and improved topicals and edibles to its expanding lineup of CBD products, including lip balm.

The new releases align with Global Widget's mission to make CBD more accessible and affordable to people who benefit from using them and is part of the company's Year of More campaign, which introduces increased milligrams of CBD and higher package counts without raising prices. Both Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script brands have added CBD Lip Balm to their fast-growing line of CBD topical products. Hemp Bombs has also relaunched its CBD vape products and CBD lollipops.

"Our CBD Lip Balm is another popular product that consumers can now incorporate into their everyday self-care CBD routine," said Kevin Collins, co-founder and co-CEO of Global Widget. "Our goal is to inspire people to live healthy lifestyles."

Global Widget recently launched its white label and raw ingredients division in response to growing market demand, continuing its R&D focus on innovative CBD topicals, such as lip balm.

Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script CBD Lip Balm contains 125 mg of CBD along with a blend of beeswax, sweet almond oil, vitamin E and shea butter. CBD Lip Balm retails for $14.99 online and $9.99 in retail locations.

Guided by consumer feedback, the company has also relaunched its Hemp Bombs CBD Vape Oil product line, featuring fan-favorite flavors — blueberry, mango and watermelon— in their most popular potencies of 125 mg and 750 mg.

Another customer favorite, CBD Lolly Bombs — previously known as Jolly Bombs — now features four to a pack, with each lollipop offering 25 mg of CBD. They come in cherry, pink lemonade, green apple and watermelon flavors. A four-pack sells for $14.99 online and $9.99 retail.

The company's Year of More campaign has brought more new products and more milligrams of CBD at a lower cost to customers.

About Global Widget:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of industrial hemp-derived CBD products, and the powerhouse behind the iconic Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp brands. Founded in 2016, Global Widget remains committed to revolutionizing the CBD industry through unrivaled transparency, rigorous adherence to current Good Manufacturing Practices and strict compliance standards, and extensive quality control processes — from extraction to finished product. With our 110,000 square feet of facility space and state-of-the-art technology, we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience to wholesalers, retailers and consumers. We provide CBD education and expert marketing support, and offer white label, private label and bulk services. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

