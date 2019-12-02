CBD Brands Initiates Study to Investigate a Novel Cannabidiol Lotion for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CBD Brands , a cutting-edge wellness brand dedicated to exploring the multiple therapeutic and medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD) via a multitude of convenient products, announced that it has initiated a clinical study to investigate the efficacy and safety of its proprietary CBD infused lotion formulations in the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema).

The study is a double-blinded placebo controlled study with a total population of 90 subjects to be enrolled. The subjects will be randomly selected to receive one of three formulations including a placebo. This is a multi-center pilot study and subjects will apply the interventional treatment at home. All data collection will be performed at the clinical trial sites.

About CBD Brands, Inc.

CBD Brands is a cutting-edge wellness company developing a proprietary line of products designed to explore the multiple therapeutic and medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD). It is dedicated to advancing research into the medical and therapeutic uses of CBD for treatment and relief of ultraviolet exposure, psoriasis, eczema, skin aging, and other ailments. The company was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida. For investor relations, please visit CBD Brands online, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

