CBD Choice Opens as a One-Stop-Shop for a Diverse Range of Trusted CBD Brands

ORANGE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the booming industry of hemp-based products, one new company, CBD Choice, is setting itself apart from the others through a dedication to quality ingredients, scientific expertise, and first-rate customer service.

"It's our goal at CBD Choice to help customers discover the CBD products that fit their needs," Marketing Director Natalia Flores said. "If you're looking for vape juice or CBD oil, we can help with that. If you are seeking out CBD treats or topicals for yourself or even your pup, we are here to assist and help guide you to the different brands and items that will work best for you."

The online store is a one-stop ecommerce shop for popular brands. Unlike many of their competitors that sell only one brand, CBD Choice lives up to its name by providing a wide variety of high-quality products that are ready to ship at competitive prices. Their diverse range of dependable, trusted, and independently-tested brands include CBDistillery, CBDfx, Green Roads, and Koi CBD, among others. All of the products are created using an extract of hemp without the psychoactive ingredient THC, making CBD products perfect for people who are seeking to enjoy the potential health benefits of cannabis without the high.

"When people buy CBD products, they don't want to experience any psychoactive effects," said Alex Hudgins, director of branding. "What's great about our products is that they are guaranteed 100% THC-free, so our customers are able to meet their needs without that 'high' feeling associated with marijuana."

With an ever-changing inventory that includes CBD gummies, balms, salves, vapor products, capsules, pet treats, and more, customers are sure to find something to help them meet their health and wellness goals, without having to shop at multiple stores. Additionally, with a team of friendly industry experts available to answer questions, those who are new to CBD can get the help they need to pick out the perfect products for their needs.

"The cannabis industry is booming right now," said CEO Adam Diaz, who has a background in the health and wellness sector and is a firm believer in the benefits of high-quality, lab-tested CBD products. "Unfortunately, not all of the companies out there selling CBD products are dedicated to quality assurance. With CBD Choice, I want to instill a sense of trust within our customers and, ultimately, help destigmatize the use of CBD nationwide by selling only trusted, lab-tested brands and products."

CBD Choice stands behind its brands and products, which are certified and regularly submitted for independent testing. In addition, the company is at the forefront of educating consumers on these products, with an extensive learning center and blog dedicated to topics such as CBD and creativity, jobs in the CBD and hemp industries, plant clones, and more.

All of CBD Choice's products are available in many dosages and flavors and are guaranteed to contain no psychoactive ingredients.

