CBD COP15 NGO Parallel Forum to be held soon

KUNMING, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The China Environment News: As one of the eight parallel forums of the The Fifteenth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CBD COP 15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity, the NGO Forum will be held in Kunming from 27 to 28 September 2021. More than 400 representatives of government, enterprise, NGO, Youth group, Women group, local community and indigenous peoples from more than 30 countries on five continents participate in the forum online and offline, sharing their cutting-edge views, actions and cases around the negotiation of Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, biodiversity mainstreaming, and voluntary commitments from non-state actors, etc.

NGO forum will bring together stakeholders from all walks of life to contribute to the official CBD COP15 meeting on October 11 and the Kunming Declaration to be released at that time.

1. Live Streaming

Chinese:

https://weibo.com/l/wblive/p/show/1022:2321324685441587609873

English:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjpSs1uejVAkz6Zw5YRp-FPVhJCScVX1V

2. Forum Overview

2.1 Organizers

Organized by: Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the China NGO Network for International Exchanges

Supported By: China Environmental Protection Foundation (CEPF), Civil Society Alliance for Biodiversity Conservation (PFI, SEE, GEI, and ShanShui), All-China Environment Federation(ACEF), Client Earth, CI, China Eco-Civilization Research and Promotion Association (CECRPA)

2.2 Brief Agenda

September 27

9:00-10:30 Opening Ceremony and Roundtable

10:30-12:00 Forum-1: Nature-based Solutions to Climate Change—ASEAN-China Mangroves Ecological Corridor

14:00-16:00 Forum-2: Environmental NGO's Role in Biodiversity Conservation Mainstreaming

16:30-18:30 Forum-3: Release of the "Global Biodiversity Conservation Best Practices 100+ " and Discussion

19:30-21:30 Biodiversity Carnival Night

September 28

9:00-11:30 Forum-4: Independent Contributions from Non-state Actors and the Post-2020 Goal for Biodiversity Conservation

13:00-16:00 Forum-5: Foundations Contributing to Biodiversity Conservation

16:30-17:30 Closing Ceremony: Signing of the Independent Contribution Initiative by Non-State Actors

SOURCE The China Environment News